Canberra Murder Mystery: Woman Charged After Man Found Dead in Braddon Unit (2026)

A chilling discovery in the heart of Canberra has left a community reeling and raised questions that demand answers. A woman stands accused of murder after a man's lifeless body was found in her Braddon apartment last month—but here's where it gets even more unsettling.

On the night of December 20, just moments before the clock struck midnight, emergency services rushed to a unit on Lowanna Street in Braddon. Inside, they found the body of Michael James Jaensch, a 44-year-old man from Belconnen. The residence belonged to Olivia Kajkic, a 37-year-old woman who now faces a grave charge: murder. But this is the part most people miss—Ms. Kajkic is also accused of attempting to murder another man in the very same apartment just two weeks later.

According to ACT Policing, the initial death was treated as suspicious from the start. Ms. Kajkic, who was home at the time, initially assisted with inquiries. However, the investigation took a darker turn when she was charged with Mr. Jaensch's murder. The court proceedings revealed an even more shocking detail: on January 5, she allegedly stabbed another man multiple times with a steak knife in her apartment. Is this a case of a single tragic event, or something more sinister?

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Ms. Kajkic appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court, facing charges for both incidents. She has yet to enter a plea for either the murder or the attempted murder charge and remains in custody. The circumstances surrounding these events have sparked intense speculation and debate. What could have driven these alleged actions? And how did two violent incidents occur in the same place within such a short time?

This case not only raises questions about the accused but also challenges our understanding of safety and trust within our communities. Do you think there’s more to this story than meets the eye? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s discuss the complexities and controversies together.