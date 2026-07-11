Canadiens Stun Sabres with 3-Goal Comeback! Slafkovsky, Caufield & Dobes Shine | NHL Highlights (2026)

The Canadiens' Wild Ride: A Three-Goal Comeback Against the Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens' recent performance against the Buffalo Sabres has been a rollercoaster. After losing the first two games, the Canadiens needed a strong finish to the season, and they delivered with a thrilling comeback in the third period, securing a 4-2 victory.

The star of the show was Juraj Slafkovsky, who, at just 21 years old, is already a rising star in the NHL. Slafkovsky's 21st goal of the season, a power-play marker, showcased his intelligence and quick thinking. He deftly slid into a soft spot, making a simple adjustment to score. This is a testament to his rapid and assured development.

The Canadiens' front office has also made some bold moves. They traded for Shane Wright, who is on pace for 14 goals, and Cole Caufield, who is having a breakout season with 32 goals and a point-per-game pace. Caufield's success is remarkable, considering his previous achievements. The team's depth is further strengthened by Kirby Dach, who stepped up to the top line and made a crucial play for the go-ahead goal.

The Canadiens' recent wins against top teams like the Avalanche, Golden Knights, and Sabres have elevated their standing in the NHL. They are now 14 games over .500 and on track for 103 points, solidifying their position as a top team. However, the team's success has also sparked trade rumors.

With the trading freeze for the Olympic break approaching, the Canadiens' general manager, Kent Hughes, and vice-president, Jeff Gorton, face a challenging decision. They must balance the team's current success with the potential for future excellence. The team's evaluation of young defenders like Jayden Struble, Arber Xhekaj, and David Reinbacher is crucial, as they determine who will be traded to meet their needs.

The Canadiens' ability to identify and trade players at their peak is impressive. They have made bold moves, and their success speaks for itself. As the season progresses, fans can expect exciting trades and a team that is determined to push the boundaries of their success.

Canadiens Stun Sabres with 3-Goal Comeback! Slafkovsky, Caufield & Dobes Shine | NHL Highlights (2026)

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