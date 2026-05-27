Canadiens Dominate Predators: Demidov's Rise and Team's Fourth Straight Win (2026)

Can opinions be sharpened by the bravest play on the ice? Montreal’s latest 4-1 throttling of Nashville isn’t just a box-score novelty; it’s a case study in how a franchise recalibrates itself mid-season, balancing star power with collective discipline. Personally, I think what stands out isn’t the scoring row of a single line but the quiet, stubborn competence that’s finally taking root in a team that, for years, relied on flashes more than foundation.