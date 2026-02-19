Canadiens 6-2 Panthers: Alexandre Texier's Hat Trick Leads Montreal to Victory (2026)

Hockey Fans, Brace Yourselves! The Montreal Canadiens just delivered a stunning 6-2 victory over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, in a game that left everyone talking. But here's where it gets controversial: could this be the start of a shift in the NHL's power dynamics? Let’s dive into the details.

On Thursday night, Alexandre Texier stole the spotlight with a hat trick, marking his second consecutive three-point game. This performance not only solidified his role as a key player for the Canadiens but also raised questions about whether he’s becoming the team’s new offensive powerhouse. Texier’s previous outing against Calgary, where he notched a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win, hinted at his rising momentum. And this is the part most people miss: his consistency could be a game-changer for Montreal’s playoff aspirations.

Supporting Texier’s heroics were Noah Dobson, Oliver Kapanen, and Juraj Slafkovsky, each contributing goals that helped the Canadiens secure their third straight win overall and an impressive seventh consecutive victory against the Panthers. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault stood tall in net, making 24 saves in his first start in Montreal since early December. Since his recall from the Laval Rocket on December 27, Montembeault has been flawless, winning all three of his starts. Could he be the reliable goaltender the Canadiens have been searching for?

For the Panthers, Sam Bennett provided a glimmer of hope with two goals, while Sergei Bobrovsky managed 14 saves. However, Florida’s struggles continued as they dropped the first two games of their six-game road trip. Adding to their woes, the Panthers were without their scoring leader, Brad Marchand, who is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. His absence undoubtedly impacted their offensive firepower, but is this enough to explain their recent slump?

Bold Question for Fans: Is this the beginning of the Panthers’ decline, or can they regroup and reclaim their championship form? And for Canadiens supporters, is this team finally ready to contend for the Stanley Cup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Looking ahead, the Panthers will aim to bounce back against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night, while the Canadiens host the Detroit Red Wings in what promises to be another thrilling matchup. Don’t miss it!