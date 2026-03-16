Canadian Market Update | Stocks, Oil & Currency Insights | Before the Bell (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling ride into the world of Canadian investing! Today's market insights will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Equities: A Global Perspective

Global markets took a moment to catch their breath after an exhilarating week of rallies. Wall Street futures were a mixed bag, reflecting the previous day's winning streak on U.S. markets. But here's the twist: markets will be closed on Monday, honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney's trade deal with China has TSX futures pointing upwards. Canada's main stock market hit a new record high yesterday, and the momentum continues.

On Wall Street, all eyes are on earnings from M&T Bank Corp., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., and State Street Corp. Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, warns, "As we delve deeper into earnings season, tech results will be under intense scrutiny. AI stocks are valued to perfection, leaving no room for error. It's becoming increasingly challenging for Big Tech to impress, a risk given its significant weight in equity indexes."

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.15%, with Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX, and France's CAC 40 all showing losses. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also closed in the red.

Commodities: Oil and Beyond

Oil prices rose as supply risks remained a key focus, despite the reduced likelihood of a U.S. military strike against Iran. Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) both advanced over 1%.

BMI analysts predict, "Given the potential political upheaval in Iran, oil prices are likely to experience heightened volatility as markets grapple with potential supply disruptions."

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Spot gold eased slightly, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery were also down.

Currencies and Bonds: A Stable Landscape

The Canadian dollar held steady against its U.S. counterpart, with a day range of 71.93 to 72.03 US cents in early trading. The loonie has weakened about 0.64% against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index declined slightly, while the euro and British pound both gained against the dollar. In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note rose to 4.188%.

Economic News: What's on the Horizon?

Germany's CPI is due for release. In Canada, housing starts for December are estimated to decline by 1.6% annually. Canada's international securities transactions for November and the U.S. industrial productions and capacity utilization for December are also on the agenda. Finally, the U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for January will provide insights into the housing sector.

Stay tuned, investors! This is just the beginning of an exciting journey through the world of finance. And this is the part most people miss: the opportunity to engage in the conversation and share your insights. What are your thoughts on today's market movements? Do you agree with the analysts' predictions? Share your opinions and let's spark a discussion!