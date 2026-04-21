Canadian Airlines Resume Flights to Mexico: What You Need to Know (2026)

Porter Airlines is the latest Canadian airline to resume flights to Mexico, a move that comes after a period of uncertainty and concern due to cartel violence. But here's where it gets controversial... While many airlines canceled flights to Puerto Vallarta due to the escalating violence, Porter Airlines has decided to restart service, citing a need to support travelers and maintain connectivity. And this is the part most people miss... This decision has sparked debate, as some argue that it could potentially put passengers at risk, while others believe that the airline is taking a necessary step to meet the demands of its customers. So, what do you think? Is it safe to fly to Mexico right now? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The decision to resume flights comes after Air Canada, WestJet, and Air Transat also announced they would be restarting service to Puerto Vallarta. And this is the part most people miss... The violence in Mexico has been linked to the death of a cartel leader, El Mencho, in a government operation. So, what do you think? Is it safe to fly to Mexico right now? Share your thoughts in the comments!

More than 26,000 Canadians in Mexico have registered with Ottawa, highlighting the significant impact of the violence on Canadian citizens. So, what do you think? Is it safe to fly to Mexico right now? Share your thoughts in the comments!

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Despite the concerns, Porter Airlines is confident in its decision, stating that it has taken necessary precautions to ensure passenger safety. So, what do you think? Is it safe to fly to Mexico right now? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The airline's decision to restart service has been met with both praise and criticism, as travelers weigh the risks and benefits of traveling to Mexico during this time. So, what do you think? Is it safe to fly to Mexico right now? Share your thoughts in the comments!