Canada-Wide Pistachio Recall Due to Salmonella Outbreak | What You Need to Know (2026)

Imagine biting into a handful of pistachios, only to discover they could make you seriously ill. That's the stark reality facing Canadians right now, as a nationwide recall of pistachio products linked to a salmonella outbreak continues to expand, now encompassing a staggering 314 items. This isn't just about a few bad nuts; it's a public health concern that has already led to 24 hospitalizations and 155 reported cases of salmonella across six provinces. But here's where it gets even more concerning: the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has traced the source of the contamination back to pistachios imported from Iran, prompting a temporary ban on these imports and stricter regulations for businesses handling them.

The recall, which began in July with the Habibi brand Pistachio Kernel, has since ballooned to include a wide array of products sold and distributed in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia. From grocery stores to bakeries, chocolatiers, and even hotels, the reach of these potentially contaminated pistachios is vast. And this is the part most people miss: even if you don’t buy pistachios directly, they could be lurking in baked goods, ice cream, or other treats you enjoy.

So, what should you do? First, check your pantry and fridge against the CFIA’s recall list (https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-pistachios-and-pistachio-containing-products-recalled-due-salmonella-5). If you find any recalled items, do not consume, serve, or sell them. Instead, discard them or return them to the store where you purchased them. If you’ve already eaten a recalled product and are experiencing symptoms like chills, fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, or diarrhea, contact a healthcare provider immediately.

Salmonella is no joke. Symptoms typically appear within 6 to 72 hours after exposure and can last up to a week. While most people recover without treatment, it can be severe, especially for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Here’s the controversial part: some experts argue that the temporary ban on Iranian pistachios may not be enough, suggesting that more stringent long-term measures are needed to prevent future outbreaks. What do you think? Is the CFIA doing enough, or should there be a permanent ban on imports from certain regions?

As the investigation continues, the CFIA urges consumers to stay informed about additional recalls (https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en). This situation serves as a stark reminder of the complexities of our global food supply chain and the importance of vigilance in ensuring food safety. So, the next time you reach for a snack, take a moment to think about where it came from—it could make all the difference.

READ MORE: Dive deeper into the ongoing salmonella outbreak and its implications here:



- More than 300 pistachio products now recalled in ongoing salmonella outbreak (https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/article/more-than-300-pistachio-products-now-recalled-in-ongoing-salmonella-outbreak/)



- Why salmonella-contaminated pistachios continue to plague Canadians (https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/article/the-salmonella-outbreak-linked-to-pistachios-is-still-ongoing-what-you-need-to-know/)



- Public Health Agency of Canada’s salmonella outbreak investigation (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices/2025/outbreak-salmonella-infections-pistachios-related-products.html)

Now, we want to hear from you. Do you think the CFIA’s response has been adequate, or should more be done to protect Canadians from contaminated food imports? Share your thoughts in the comments below!