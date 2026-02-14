Canada Water Leisure Centre: Membership Price Hike and Pool Closure Explained (2026)

Canada Water Leisure Centre: A Case of Unfulfilled Expectations?

When the Canada Water Leisure Centre opened its doors last year, it was met with a wave of excitement and curiosity. But amidst the fanfare, a few concerns began to surface. The council's decision to increase gym memberships after the refurbishment sparked a debate: were members truly getting more for their money?

The price hike was significant. A standard membership, once costing £31.99 per month, soared to £43.99. Even the lowest-tier membership saw an increase from £26.99 to £36.99, but with a crucial twist. This lower-tier membership, which previously granted access to all five council-run centers, now excluded Canada Water, leaving members with a sense of diminished value.

However, the new center had its defenders. The facilities were impressive: a state-of-the-art gym, a sports court, a wide array of exercise classes, and a brand-new 25-meter swimming pool with eight lanes, plus a smaller pool. The center boasted a 33-meter pool, which was a popular feature at Seven Islands. It seemed like a substantial improvement, right?

Unfortunately, the new pool's glory was short-lived. Just a month after opening, it closed indefinitely due to a fault. Four months later, it remains shut, and the council is still grappling with the question of when it will reopen. This has led to a suspension of memberships, as members are now paying more for a significantly reduced offering.

The council's decision to suspend memberships is a practical one, as the pool's closure means members are indeed getting less for their money. However, the loss of membership fees will undoubtedly impact the council's finances. This raises questions about the early maintenance issues plaguing the pool and the timeline for its reopening.

The Canada Water Leisure Centre's story is a reminder that even with impressive facilities, the devil is in the details. Members' expectations were high, and the council must now navigate the delicate balance between investment and value, ensuring that future promises are as good as they are made out to be.