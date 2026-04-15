Canada vs Sweden Curling Drama: Expletives, Accusations, and a Close Finish (2026)

A heated curling match between Canada and Sweden at the Olympics has sparked controversy and left fans divided. This gentleman's game took an unexpected turn with accusations and expletives flying.

During a crucial break, Swedish skip Niklas Edin expressed concerns about the Canadian players' stone delivery, alleging double-touching. Edin questioned the officials, wondering if it constituted a burned rock. The electronic sensors, however, didn't detect any double-gripping, leading Edin to believe the Canadians were making contact with the granite.

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Oskar Eriksson, the Swedish third, joined the conversation, questioning the officials about the legality of touching the granite during delivery. Meanwhile, Ben Hebert, Canada's lead, accused Eriksson of double-touching as well.

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The tension escalated as the game progressed. The Swedes continued to accuse the Canadians, and when asked who they were targeting, Eriksson pointed towards Canadian third Kennedy. Kennedy, visibly angry, denied the accusations, offering to show the video after the game.

But here's where it gets controversial: Kennedy accused the Swedes of trying to distract him during his shots. He questioned their behavior, saying, "How about you walking around on my peel last end?"

Canada ultimately won the game 8-6, improving their record to 3-0, while Sweden fell to 0-3.

This story has left many fans and experts divided. Was it a fair win, or did the accusations impact the outcome? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss this curling controversy!

Canada vs Sweden Curling Drama: Expletives, Accusations, and a Close Finish (2026)

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