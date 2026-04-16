Canada vs. Sweden Curling Controversy: Double-Touch Drama at the Olympics! (2026)

Curling, often seen as a sport of precision and calm, took a dramatic turn at the Milano-Cortina Olympics when a heated match between Canada and Sweden raised eyebrows—and voices. But here's where it gets controversial: a complaint about double-touching the stone during the game sparked a tense exchange that even included profanity caught on player microphones. Yes, you read that right—curling, the 'Roaring Game,' had a moment that was anything but quiet.

World Curling has confirmed that official protocol was followed after Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson accused some Canadian players of touching the stone a second time after releasing it during their 8-6 loss to Canada on Friday. Canada’s Brad Jacobs secured the win, but the game was overshadowed by the dispute and heated words exchanged between players. Canadian vice Marc Kennedy didn’t hold back, responding to Eriksson’s accusation with a few choice F-bombs—a rarity in a sport known for its sportsmanship.

And this is the part most people miss: World Curling’s communications head, Chris Hamilton, clarified that officials spoke with both teams and monitored deliveries for three ends, as per protocol. No violations were found during this period. Instant replay isn’t used in curling, leaving it to umpires and players to resolve issues on the spot. At the Olympics, an umpire is stationed at the end of the sheet for consultation, but this incident highlights the sport’s reliance on self-regulation.

While curling broadcasts don’t use delays, profanity-laced exchanges are uncommon. This incident, however, raises questions about the pressure of high-stakes competition and whether the sport’s traditional self-policing methods are enough. Bold question for you: Is curling’s hands-off approach to officiating still effective in the modern, high-pressure Olympic arena, or is it time for more oversight?

Looking ahead, the Canadian men were set to face Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller on Saturday afternoon. As for the controversy, Curling Canada CEO Nolan Thiessen was scheduled to address the media later in the day, though World Curling’s chief umpire declined an interview request. This incident may be over, but it’s left fans and critics alike debating the line between competitive intensity and sportsmanship in curling. What’s your take? Let us know in the comments!