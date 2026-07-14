Canada vs South Africa 1-0 | 2026 World Cup Highlights | Eustaquio's Last-Gasp Heroics (2026)

Canada's World Cup Journey: Eustaquio's Heroics and the Co-hosts' Historic Success

In a thrilling display of footballing drama, Canada secured their place in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Stephen Eustaquio. This match, a novel affair with both teams playing their first-ever World Cup knockout tie, showcased the co-hosts' attacking intent and South Africa's resolute defensive efforts. As the game progressed, Canada's frenetic attacking play grew, while South Africa focused on frustrating them, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams breaking the record for most successful passes by a goalkeeper in a World Cup match.

Canada's Captain and Set-Piece Master

Stephen Eustaquio, the Canadian captain, was the star of the show. His pinpoint strike from the edge of the area in stoppage time sealed the 1-0 win, ensuring Jesse Marsch's men will face the Netherlands or Morocco in the quarter-finals. Eustaquio's set-pieces were a constant threat, with him creating five chances from set-pieces, a feat only matched by Andrea Pirlo in 2006. His performance was a testament to his skill and importance to the team, making him the second player on record to create five chances from set-pieces in a World Cup knockout-stage match.

Canada's Dominance and South Africa's Resilience

Canada ended the game with 12 shots to South Africa's six, hitting the target seven times while their opponents did so once. They also won the expected goals (xG) battle by 1.32 to 0.13, showcasing their dominance. However, South Africa's resilience was evident, with them not registering another shot on target after the first one in the sixth minute. Their defensive performance was commendable, but it wasn't enough to prevent Canada from securing their historic success.

A Novel Feel and a Fitting Hero

The first round-of-32 tie in World Cup history had a novel feel, with both teams playing their first-ever knockout ties. Canada's approach was summed up by the fact Williams broke the record for most successful passes by a goalkeeper in a World Cup match, finishing with 77 to comfortably pass Manuel Neuer's 51 for Germany versus Japan in 2022. Eustaquio's heroics were a fitting place for his performance, given he is currently on loan at Los Angeles FC from Porto, and he is only the third active MLS player to score in a knockout-round match at the World Cup.

A Takeaway and a Provocative Idea

Canada's success in this match raises a deeper question: What does this mean for the future of World Cup co-hosting? As the tournament progresses, will we see more co-hosts pushing for success, or will the pressure of hosting split their focus? This match was a thrilling display of footballing drama, and it will be interesting to see how the tournament unfolds from here.