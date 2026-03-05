Canada vs Finland: A Thrilling Comeback Without Sidney Crosby | Olympic Men's Hockey Semifinals (2026)

Canada Pulls Off a Stunning Comeback Without Their Captain, Securing a Spot in the Gold Medal Game!

Imagine this: it's the Olympic men's hockey semifinals, a high-stakes showdown between two powerhouses, Canada and Finland. Both teams clawed their way here through nail-biting overtime victories. But for Team Canada, the journey to this crucial game took a dramatic turn when their captain, the legendary Sidney Crosby, suffered an injury in the quarterfinals. Just before puck drop against Finland, the news hit: Crosby would be sidelined.

This was hardly the boost Canada needed, especially facing a Finnish team known for its increasingly physical play on the Olympic stage. The Finns, playing with a tenacity perhaps unseen in previous Olympic matchups, opened the scoring late in a fast-paced first period. Mikko Rantanen found the back of the net on a power play, just moments after Canada's Sam Bennett was penalized for goaltender interference. Despite the early setback, Nashville Predators' goaltender Juuse Saros was a wall, making crucial saves as Canada peppered the Finnish net with shots.

Special teams continued to be a dominant narrative in the second period. Canada's power play, now without Crosby's presence, had an opportunity when Finland's Sebastian Aho was called for interference. But here's where it gets controversial... Finland, in a stunning turn of events, managed to clear the puck and spring Nashville's Erik Haula for a shorthanded breakaway, which he expertly converted to give Finland a 2-0 lead.

Just when it seemed like Finland was pulling away, another penalty, this time a high-sticking call against Anton Lundell, opened the door for Canada. And would you believe it? Special teams struck again, but this time in Canada's favor! Lundell's teammate, Sam Reinhart, deflected a powerful shot from Cale Makar, finally getting Canada on the scoreboard and erasing the goose egg.

Canada, spurred by this momentum, relentlessly pressured the Finnish defense. With less than ten minutes remaining in regulation, they were outshooting Finland by a significant margin of 29-14. This sustained pressure paid off when Shea Theodore unleashed a blistering shot from the top of the circle, tying the game.

Now, this is the part most people miss: a moment of contention arose when Finland expressed unhappiness about contact between Canada's Brad Marchand and their goalie, Juuse Saros. However, upon review, it was clear that Erik Haula initiated the contact in the crease. Canada, refusing to let up, continued their offensive onslaught. This pressure ultimately led to Finland's Niko Mikkola taking a penalty for high-sticking Nathan MacKinnon with only about two and a half minutes left in the game.

And for the third time in this game, special teams proved decisive. Nathan MacKinnon, with an incredible 35.2 seconds left on the clock, scored the game-winning goal! The Finns challenged the goal, citing an offside entry into the zone. It was incredibly close, a bold gamble, but the call stood. Canada surged ahead, 3-2.

That was the story of the game. Canada orchestrated an astonishing 3-0 rally in the latter stages, securing their place in the gold medal game on Sunday. They now await the winner of the other semifinal between Team USA and Slovakia. As for Finland, they'll compete for the bronze medal on Saturday against the loser of that semifinal.

What do you think? Was the comeback truly deserved, or did luck play a bigger role? Should the Finnish challenge have been successful? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!