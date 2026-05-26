A chilling revelation has emerged about the Canadian school shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar. In a series of online posts, she expressed her grievances about transitioning and her obsession with guns, foreshadowing the tragic events that unfolded at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. But here's where it gets controversial: some interpret her words as a call to action, a dark dream of becoming a petite woman who wields power through violence. This interpretation raises important questions about the role of online speech in radicalization and the responsibility of social media platforms in moderating content. As we delve into the complexities of this case, we invite you to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Do you agree or disagree with this controversial interpretation? Your voice matters in this important discussion.