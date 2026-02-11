Canada's Sovereignty at Risk: Former Envoy's Warning on Trump's Hemisphere Strategy (2026)

Canada's former ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, warns of an existential challenge posed by Donald Trump's hemisphere strategy. The strategy encompasses military strikes on Venezuela, ambitions for Greenland, and a declaration of ownership over the Western Hemisphere. Rae emphasizes that Canadians should not underestimate the potential impact on their sovereignty, as the American government's actions and rhetoric indicate a disregard for Canadian autonomy.

The situation is unprecedented and demands unity among Canadians. Rae suggests that the country should focus on economic growth by removing internal barriers, diversifying trade beyond the United States, and strengthening relationships with other allies. Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has set ambitious goals to double non-U.S. trade and reduce internal trade barriers.

The Trump administration's actions have sparked concerns about American dominance in the Western Hemisphere, reminiscent of the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine. Rae highlights the problematic implications of the doctrine's claims on resources, water, and other critical issues for Canada and other sovereign nations.

Despite the administration's dismissive attitude towards Canada, Rae expresses relief over Prime Minister Carney's recent statements in Paris, where he affirmed Canada's support for Denmark's sovereignty, including Greenland. However, the ongoing tensions and Trump's ambitions for Canada's annexation raise questions about the future of Canadian independence and its relationship with the United States.

