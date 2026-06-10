Canada’s Role in Supporting Cuba Against Trump’s Siege: A Call to Action (2026)

A dire situation is unfolding in Cuba, and it's time for Canadians to stand up and take notice. The Cuban Revolution, a beacon of hope and resilience, is facing its toughest challenge yet.

US President Donald Trump has made his intentions clear: he aims to overthrow the Cuban government by the end of the year. To achieve this, Washington is intensifying its 60-year-old blockade of Cuba, turning it into a full-blown siege. The Trump administration has labeled Cuba, a small, peaceful Caribbean nation, an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States, and is using tariffs as a weapon against any country that dares to sell oil to Cuba.

The US invasion of Venezuela and Trump's successful pressure on Mexico's state oil company, PEMEX, have left Cuba without its main energy suppliers. In just one month, 77% of Cuba's oil imports disappeared, leaving a massive gap that cannot be filled by the 10% from Russia or small humanitarian shipments from Mexico.

This is not just about politics; it's about human suffering. The goal of US officials and the extreme-right Cuban American diaspora is to create misery on the island, causing hunger, medicine shortages, and energy blackouts. When Florida Representative Carlos Gimenez threatened Cuba with "no oil, no travel, no oxygen," it wasn't just a slip of the tongue; it was a shattered mask revealing their true intentions. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar admitted that the US siege is depriving Cubans of basic necessities, and she supports this cruel policy if it means "freeing Cuba forever."

The Canadian Network on Cuba (CNC) has issued a statement condemning Trump's latest aggression against the island, calling it "reprehensible, illegal, and immoral." Isaac Saney, a member of the CNC's executive committee and a Cuba specialist, emphasizes that while Cubans have always been resilient, this is the most dangerous time for the Revolution and the greatest challenge for the solidarity movement.

Cuba, long burdened by US-imposed shortages, is now facing a new era of deprivation. Reports suggest that Cuba's oil reserves are critically low, with only 15 to 20 days' worth left. The rolling blackouts that have plagued the island for years could worsen, leading to indefinite darkness and the collapse of essential services like hospitals, farms, and transportation.

Trump's words make it clear: he believes there was no "real" blockade until now. But the truth is, the blockade has been ruthless for over six decades. Year after year, the UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly condemned Washington's illegal economic strangulation of Cuba, yet the US continues its relentless pursuit of regime change.

The Mallory memorandum of 1960, written by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Lester Mallory, exposed Washington's plan to inflict economic hardship on Cuba soon after Fidel Castro's government took power. Mallory acknowledged that "the majority of Cubans support Castro" and concluded that the only way to alienate this support was through economic dissatisfaction and hardship. His recommended strategy? To bring about hunger and desperation, to weaken Cuba's economic life.

Despite these attacks, Cubans have achieved remarkable feats. They've built one of the world's most advanced healthcare systems, providing universal housing and education. Cuba's internationalist spirit has never been crushed, and its medical internationalism is renowned worldwide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuban medical professionals traveled to Italy to provide support. Caribbean leaders have praised Cuba's doctors and nurses, recognizing their vital role in fighting the pandemic.

Canadians should remember that in 2020, Manitoba First Nations requested Cuban doctors to protect Indigenous communities from COVID-19, but the Trudeau government refused. Cuban doctors were ready to help, but Ottawa's silence spoke volumes.

The Canadian government's response to Trump's latest escalations is shameful. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Global Affairs Canada remain silent, refusing to condemn Trump's efforts to accelerate Cuban suffering. According to former Canadian ambassadors to Cuba, Canada's lack of action is driven by its need to secure a trade deal with the US.

While Cuba shares its limited resources with the world, the Canadian government is unwilling to risk even a mild rebuke from Washington by standing up for international law and the human rights of Cubans. Mark Carney's hypocrisy is evident; he won the 2025 federal election by vowing to stand up to Trump and defend sovereignty, yet he remains silent as the US campaign against Cuba tramples these very principles.

Despite the US siege, Cuba is not alone. China has sent $80 million to upgrade Cuba's electrical grid and provided 60,000 tons of rice. Vietnam and Canada have also offered assistance. BRICS countries have condemned the US attack.

Canadians have a moral and ethical obligation to show solidarity with Cuba. As Saney says, "The United States is inflicting collective punishment on a country that refuses to bend to its will. Countries have a right to self-determination, to choose their economic, political, and social systems without external interference." Canada also has a direct interest in defending Cuba, as the US has targeted Canada's right to self-determination and sovereignty as well.

Canadians can take action: support national solidarity organizations like the Canadian Network on Cuba, join local solidarity committees, donate to fundraisers, petition Parliament, and travel to Cuba as tourists or on work brigades. Time is of the essence, and the need for solidarity has never been greater.

Let's show respect for Cuba's resilience and independence and appreciation for their decades of generosity. If Cubans can share their limited resources with the world, Canadians can share some of ours when they need it most.