Canada’s PM Mark Carney Visits China: Mending Economic Ties & Reducing US Dependence (2026)

Canada's leader, Mark Carney, embarks on a pivotal journey to China, aiming to mend economic ties and reduce reliance on the United States. This visit, the first in nearly a decade, comes as a strategic move to address the souring of relations with the U.S., Canada's long-standing largest trading partner. Carney's mission is to double non-American exports in the next decade, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and musings about Canada becoming the 51st state. Carney's statement emphasizes a shift towards a more competitive, sustainable, and independent economy, forging new partnerships globally.

The visit coincides with a push to re-energize the dormant strategic partnership with China, with officials hinting at progress on trade irritants but not a complete elimination of tariffs. This move is part of a broader trend of new leaders attempting to repair relations with China. Australia's Anthony Albanese and the U.K.'s Keir Starmer have also sought to reset ties with China since taking office. However, the relationship between Canada and China has been fraught with challenges, including the detention of a Chinese telecommunications executive by the U.S. and subsequent retaliation by China, leading to a tense diplomatic standoff.

Carney's visit is seen as a new starting point, with China's state-run Global Times newspaper calling for the removal of 'unreasonable tariff restrictions' and more pragmatic cooperation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, expressed anticipation for the visit, emphasizing the opportunity to 'consolidate the momentum of improvement in China-Canada relations.' Carney's efforts extend to India as well, where relations deteriorated in 2024 due to a political scandal. A cautious thaw has begun, with both countries restoring consular services and diplomatic contacts, and progress towards a trade deal is expected.