Canada's Inflation Rate Hits 2.4%: What It Means for You (2026)

Inflation in Canada has been a hot topic, and the latest data reveals an intriguing story. While the annual inflation rate reached 2.4% in December, a closer look at the numbers reveals a more complex picture.

Let's break it down. The monthly inflation rate actually dropped by 0.2%, which is lower than what experts predicted. But here's where it gets controversial: the core inflation rate, which is a key indicator for the Bank of Canada, has been cooling down for three months straight. It's the slowest it's been in a year, with CPI-median and CPI-trim hitting their lowest points since 2024.

So, what does this mean? Well, economists believe this could give the Bank of Canada some breathing room to keep interest rates steady. Money markets are expecting rates to stay unchanged throughout the year.

The Canadian dollar even saw a slight boost, trading 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Bank's decision to hold its key policy rate at 2.25% in December suggests they're satisfied with keeping inflation close to their 2% target.

Andrew Grantham, a senior economist, believes today's data still aligns with underlying inflation being around 2%. Jessica Hinds from Fitch Ratings agrees, saying it's unlikely to change the Bank's calculations.

But why did inflation accelerate in December? It's mainly due to a temporary sales tax break on certain food and children's items, authorized by the previous Liberal government. This tax holiday impacted restaurant prices, which contributed significantly to the annual inflation rate.

On the other hand, gasoline prices declined year-over-year, moderating the overall acceleration. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, inflation rose 2.5% in the month.

Services price inflation accelerated to 3.3%, while goods prices rose by a more modest 1.2%.

In summary, while the annual inflation rate grabbed headlines, the core measures tell a different story. It's a complex picture, and it will be interesting to see how the Bank of Canada navigates this. What do you think? Should the Bank keep rates steady, or is there a case for a change? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!