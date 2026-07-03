Are you ready to discover a hidden gem in the heart of Canada? Prepare to be amazed by a breathtaking natural wonder that will leave you in awe! But here's where it gets controversial... Canada's very own Canyon Sainte-Anne in Quebec has been dubbed the 'Grand Canyon of Quebec' for good reason. It boasts towering rock walls and an impressive landscape that will make you forget you're in Canada, not Arizona! And the best part? It's just a 5-hour drive from Ottawa, making it a much closer adventure than a trip to the American Southwest. So, pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable road trip from Ontario! But wait, there's more! This stunning destination features stunning trails, three towering suspension bridges, and a massive waterfall that is even taller than the iconic Niagara Falls. And if you're feeling adventurous, you can take a motorized attraction called AirCANYON, which will fly you above the canyon at speeds of up to 50 km/hr. But here's the catch: Canyon Sainte-Anne is currently closed for the season, so you'll have to wait until May 7, 2026, to explore this hidden gem. So, are you ready to add this 'Grand Canyon of Quebec' to your bucket list? Remember, adventure awaits, but be sure to check out our Responsible Travel Guide before you go! And don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments. Do you agree that this is a hidden gem worth exploring? Or do you have a different interpretation of this controversial destination? We want to hear from you!
Canada's Hidden Gem: Canyon Sainte-Anne, a Road Trip from Ontario (2026)
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