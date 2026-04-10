Canada's Gas Rationing Plan: A Look Back at the 1979 Oil Crisis (2026)

Table of Contents
The 1979 Oil Crisis: A Blast from the Past A History of Rationing The Current Context: Iran and Beyond The Future of Gas Rationing A Strategic Approach Conclusion References

In a fascinating glimpse into history, we uncover a chilling parallel between the oil crisis of the late 1970s and the current turmoil in Iran. The discovery of archived gasoline rationing stamps in Canada's past serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of our energy systems and the potential for drastic measures in times of crisis.

The 1979 Oil Crisis: A Blast from the Past

As an economist and energy expert, Peter Tertzakian's recent encounter with original proofs of gasoline rationing stamps in Natural Resources Canada's archives was a jarring experience. These stamps, entitling the holder to 50 liters of gas, were a proposed solution to the oil shortage caused by the Iranian Revolution.

The idea of a national rationing system, prioritizing essential services and equalizing fuel access, was a serious consideration. It's a reminder that when the global oil supply is disrupted, panic buying and hoarding can send oil demand skyrocketing.

A History of Rationing

The 1970s and 1980s saw multiple oil crises, and with them, various rationing measures. In the U.S., an "odd-even rationing" system was implemented, allowing drivers with odd-numbered license plates to purchase gas on odd-numbered days, and even plates on even days. This system, along with year-round daylight saving time, was an attempt to reduce energy consumption during a national gas crisis.

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Canada, too, considered similar measures but ultimately avoided implementing them during those decades. However, the Energy Supplies Emergency Act introduced in Parliament in 1979 hinted at the potential for rationing, involving ration cards or stamps.

The Current Context: Iran and Beyond

The recent attack on Iran by the U.S. and Israel has sent oil prices soaring, with global repercussions. Average gasoline prices across Canada have jumped to $1.68 per liter, a sharp increase from $1.29 just a month ago. Several nations, particularly those in Asia, have already implemented measures to hoard and ration gas.

Tertzakian highlights the eerie parallel between the 1970s and today. "The geography is the same. The curtailment at that time of several million barrels of oil a day led to price spikes much as we're seeing today, and the potential for outright shortages as evidenced by Canada printing these stamps," he says.

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The Future of Gas Rationing

With soaring gas prices, the question arises: Could gas rationing become a reality in Canada's near future? Tertzakian identifies two potential scenarios. The first is a physical oil shortage in Canada, particularly in regions like Central Canada, which may be more vulnerable due to the lack of an East-West pipeline.

The second scenario is global scarcity, which could drive prices even higher. In such a situation, rationing could be justified to ensure equal access to fuel for all members of society, not just the wealthy.

A Strategic Approach

Tertzakian's perspective is one of long-term strategic thinking. He believes Canada should learn from its past and not fall into the trap of apathy after a crisis has passed. "Every time since that we've had a near brush with this kind of scenario we've wiped our brow and said you, you know, okay, we dodged that bullet and then [it’s] sort of like back to normal," he says.

Instead, he advocates for a thoughtful approach to vital commodities, especially in times of crisis, where sharing and helping others should be a priority.

Conclusion

The discovery of these archived stamps serves as a powerful reminder of the potential for drastic measures in times of energy crisis. As we navigate the current turmoil in Iran and its global repercussions, Tertzakian's insights offer a thought-provoking perspective on the importance of long-term strategic thinking and the need to prepare for the worst-case scenarios.

Canada's Gas Rationing Plan: A Look Back at the 1979 Oil Crisis (2026)

References

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