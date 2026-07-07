Canada's Curling Men Secure Olympic Gold-Medal Spot with Extra-End Victory (2026)

Get ready for an Olympic curling showdown! Canada's men's curling team, led by the talented Brad Jacobs, has secured their spot in the gold medal game, and it's an exciting prospect for all curling enthusiasts.

In a thrilling semifinal match against Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell, Jacobs and his Calgary-based rink demonstrated their skill and determination. Despite Norway's early lead and a tense tie in the 10th end, Jacobs seized the opportunity in the extra frame, showcasing his precision and strategic thinking.

But here's where it gets controversial: Jacobs and his team will now face off against Great Britain, the reigning silver medallists, in a battle for the ultimate prize. It's a rematch of sorts, as Canada and Norway had an earlier encounter on Thursday, with the Norwegians claiming an 8-6 victory.

And this is the part most people miss: Canada hasn't tasted Olympic gold in curling since 2014, when Jacobs led a different team to triumph in Sochia, Russia. Will history repeat itself, or will Great Britain's Bruce Mouat and his team claim the top spot?

The stage is set for an epic curling battle on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET in Italy. Who will emerge as the Olympic champion? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: it's going to be an unforgettable match.

So, what do you think? Will Canada reclaim the gold, or will Great Britain rise to the occasion? Let's discuss in the comments and share our predictions!