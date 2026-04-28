Canada’s Curling Heartbreak: Sweden Upsets Top-Ranked Women at the Olympics (2026)

Bold takeaway: even the top-ranked team can falter when the ice betrays expectations, and that upset reshapes who’s favored for Olympic gold. Now, the story of the day centers on Sweden’s sharp game and Canada’s heartbreak, with the Milan-Cortina stage set for more drama.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The world’s No. 1 women’s curling team from Canada couldn’t overcome ice that played straighter than usual and a precise Swedish squad, ending Canada’s bid for Olympic glory. The outcome leaves Sweden’s squad to chase gold against Switzerland, while Canada eyes a last chance at a podium in Cortina.

Rachel Homan’s Canadian lineup was upset by Anna Hasselborg’s Sweden in the semifinals on Friday, signaling a newsworthy turn in the Olympic curling narrative.

“They’re heartbroken right now,” Canada coach Heather Nedohin remarked.

Sweden, ranked No. 12, will meet Switzerland for the gold on Sunday.

Sweden’s victory came with a 6-3 final, extending a competitive arc for Hasselborg’s side in Olympic play. Earlier this season, Homan had won all three prior meetings against Hasselborg, making the semifinal upset even more notable.

“I woke up this morning and told the girls, ‘I really believe we’re winning today,’” Hasselborg said, carrying one child and with another nearby as the moment unfolded.

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Meantime, Silvana Tirinzoni’s Switzerland defeated the United States 7-4 and will pursue their first Olympic women’s gold after consistent success at other major events, including silver medals behind Canada in the last two world championships.

Canada will confront the United States for bronze on Saturday.

“Obviously disappointed, but our work is not done here,” Homan stated. “We’re going to come out fighting tomorrow.”

The Canadian team noted that straighter ice made several shots notably tougher, even as they praised Sweden’s strong play.

“Sweden played a great game, and kudos to them,” Homan added.

In the men’s competition, Switzerland routed Norway 9-1 to claim bronze, while Canada’s men were set to face Britain for gold on Saturday.

The Canadian men’s curling squad has been at the center of controversy, drawing scrutiny beyond the rink after several players faced accusations of double-touching the stone—a potential violation of the rules that drew widespread discussion.

AP Olympics coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics