Canada's Business Climate: Why Entrepreneurs are Struggling (2026)

Canada's economy is facing a critical challenge: a persistent decline in business creation, which the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has dubbed an 'entrepreneurial drought'. This phenomenon, characterized by a consistent outpacing of business exits over entries since 2024, is not only concerning but also indicative of deeper structural issues within the country's business environment. The report highlights that more than half of small business owners are deterred by financial risks, regulatory hurdles, trade concerns, and long-term uncertainty, particularly in the hospitality, manufacturing, and transportation sectors.

What makes this situation particularly intriguing is the contrast between Canada's entrepreneurial spirit and the challenges it faces. Brianna Solberg, CFIB's director for the Prairies and the North, notes that Canadian entrepreneurs are ambitious and driven, yet they struggle to find the confidence and environment necessary to take risks and maintain business growth. The issue is not merely about starting a business but also about sustaining it, as costs escalate and succession becomes a significant hurdle.

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One of the critical factors contributing to this drought is the rising cost of doing business. The OECD's data reveals that Canada's productivity growth has been lagging behind the U.S. since 2000, with an average growth rate of 0.86% compared to the U.S.'s 1.4%. This disparity is further exacerbated by the fact that Canada is projected to have the lowest real GDP per capita growth among its members through 2060, averaging only 0.78% per year, which is less than half the expected U.S. rate.

The trend of business exits outpacing entries has been ongoing since the 1980s, but it has worsened significantly in the last two years. This should serve as a stark warning for policymakers, as it indicates a systemic problem that needs urgent attention. The CFIB's report underscores the need for governments to take proactive measures to address the rising cost of doing business, including cutting taxes, improving labor mobility across provincial borders, and reducing regulatory burdens at both the federal and provincial levels.

For instance, provinces like Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba hinder business growth by applying provincial sales tax to capital investments, even as they try to create an attractive business environment by lowering other taxes. This creates a paradox where businesses are faced with higher costs and fewer incentives to invest and grow. The question that arises is: How can Canada reverse this trend and create an environment that fosters business creation and growth?

In my opinion, the solution lies in a multi-faceted approach that addresses the immediate concerns of business owners while also tackling the underlying structural issues. Governments need to work collaboratively to reduce the regulatory burden, simplify tax structures, and enhance labor mobility. Additionally, there should be a focus on providing support and resources to help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of starting and growing a business. The entrepreneurial drought in Canada is not just a statistical anomaly; it is a call to action for policymakers to create an environment that supports and encourages business creation and growth.

What this really suggests is that Canada needs to rethink its approach to business regulation and taxation, and focus on creating a more supportive and conducive environment for entrepreneurs. The future of Canada's economy depends on its ability to foster a vibrant and dynamic business sector, and that starts with addressing the challenges faced by small and independent businesses.