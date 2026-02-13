Can Your Dog REALLY Read Your Mind? The Secret Cues They Use! (2026)

Can your dog anticipate your next move? Let’s explore the remarkable cues they utilize.

Have you ever noticed how your furry friend seems to sense when it's time for a walk before you even get up from your chair, or how they begin to beg for dinner slightly earlier each evening?

This behavior highlights your dog's extraordinary ability to interpret your actions and emotions, often leveraging this understanding for their benefit.

Dogs and Their Senses in Action

Dogs are constantly engaging their senses—sight, hearing, and smell—to gauge our feelings, explains Susan Hazel, an associate professor specializing in animal and veterinary science.

"Dogs are incredibly perceptive to every little movement we make. When someone says their dog knew they were about to go for a walk even before they stood up to grab the leash, it's likely because they are picking up on subtle body language cues," she elaborates.

Dr. Hazel, who is affiliated with Adelaide University, emphasizes that dogs can even detect conditions like low blood sugar just by scent. "Imagine when someone is anxious—their palms might sweat and their heart rate could increase. This is something dogs can easily sense."

A study conducted in 2016 confirmed this by examining how dogs respond to various emotional expressions. The findings indicated that dogs can derive emotional information from both what they hear and see from humans. This showcases their ability to recognize and categorize human emotions effectively.

While dogs primarily learn to read our emotions through time spent with us, Dr. Hazel notes they also possess an instinctual knack for it. "It's a blend of innate ability and learned behavior; having coexisted with humans for generations, dogs have adapted alongside us to better understand our cues."

The Science Behind the Human-Dog Bond

Dr. Hazel explains that the bond shared between a dog and its owner mirrors the human attachment system, which typically describes the connection between a parent and their child. This attachment theory underscores the biological imperative caregivers have to protect those dependent on them, illustrating how children rely on trustworthy adults for survival.

While she doesn't advocate directly comparing the intensity of a mother's bond with her child to that of a human and a dog, she does argue that there exists a fundamental caregiving instinct in humans, driving us to nurture other beings, whether human or animal.

Interestingly, Dr. Hazel mentions that many people may grieve the loss of a dog as deeply and for as long as they would mourn a human's passing. This profound connection is further evidenced by a study from 2025, which revealed that dogs experience similar emotional responses as humans when separated from their caregivers. This helps explain why dogs can appear particularly clingy when you return home after being away.

The Cues Dogs Use to Communicate

Joe Spicer, an award-winning dog breeder and trainer featured in the fourth season of ABC iview's "Muster Dogs," asserts that body language is crucial for fostering a strong bond with your dog.

"They’re incredibly attuned to our energy, vibe, and body language, interpreting these signals based on past experiences and their associated outcomes," he explains.

He believes there’s almost a sixth sense at play. "People often say, 'They're reading my thoughts,' and while that's true to some extent, they're employing a variety of methods including your scent and heart rate to gain insight into your emotions. They possess a heightened awareness of these nuances."

In agricultural settings, Spicer notes that this sensory ability allows dogs to interact with livestock in ways that humans cannot. "When training a working dog, my goal is to elicit as much instinct as possible and then shape that behavior, rather than trying to control everything they do."

The Mutual Training Dynamic

According to Dr. Hazel, our dogs teach us just as much as we train them, often without us even realizing it. "Dogs exhibit behaviors similar to ours; they perform actions that yield positive results and avoid those that lead to negative outcomes," she states.

For example, when your dog barks at the door to go outside, and you respond by opening it, you are essentially training your dog through your actions.

This dynamic is also observable with working dogs on farms. Spicer remarks, "You can see dogs skillfully manipulating people all the time. I illustrate how dogs try to divert their handlers' attention from the stock to escape mischief. They employ clever tactics that often go unnoticed."

Despite this perception of manipulation, Dr. Hazel argues against seeing dogs as cunning or devious. "I don't believe they possess that capability. One reason we cherish them is that, much like children, their motivations and reactions are usually open and straightforward, lacking any hidden agendas."

How Dogs Follow Your Lead

Because dogs are adept at sensing your emotions and intentions, Spicer emphasizes the need for handlers to manage their own feelings, especially during training.

"If you're feeling uncertain, your dog will pick up on that. Conversely, if you establish clear boundaries they can't cross, they’ll recognize that immediately," he points out.

When working with livestock, this principle becomes even more crucial. "I'm always coaching the trainer to consider, 'How can I best position my dog for success so that everything goes smoothly?' Approach the situation with confidence, and your dog will feel reassured, responding positively to that energy."

Spicer cautions against attempting to train your dog when you’re not in the right mindset. "Instead, focus on enjoying quality time with your dog, because they are incredibly sensitive to our moods, and we often inadvertently take out our frustrations on them."

To catch the latest episodes of "Muster Dogs," you can stream the series for free on ABC iview.