Can You Pass the ABC 50/50 Quiz? Test Your Knowledge of Gladiator, James Bond & More! (2026)

Get ready for a brainteaser! This week's quiz is a unique challenge, testing your movie knowledge and legal rights awareness. Are you ready to prove your expertise in the worlds of Gladiator and James Bond, while also knowing when to party?

The ABC 50/50 quiz presents a simple yet tricky concept: each question has a 50/50 chance of being answered correctly. But here's the twist: you gain a point for every right answer, and lose a point for each mistake. So, achieving a zero score is the real victory!

Think you can beat the odds? Give it a shot and see if you can pass with flying colors. And don't worry, it's all in good fun!

But wait, there's more! If you're up for an extra brain workout, visit the ABC's quiz page and explore a variety of topics. You might discover a hidden talent for trivia!

And this is the part most people miss: can you spot the hidden pattern in the quiz's scoring system? Is it a fair assessment or a clever trick? Share your thoughts below and let's spark a lively debate!