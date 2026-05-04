Can Steven Souza Jr. Resurrect the Padres' Offense in 2026? | MLB Hitting Coach Analysis (2026)

Resurrecting the Padres' Offense: Steven Souza Jr.'s Mission

The 2025 San Diego Padres' season was a rollercoaster, ending with a 90-72 record and a pitching staff that was among the best in the majors. However, their offense left much to be desired, with a collective batting average of .252 and just 4.33 runs per game. This was a sharp decline from the previous season, where they scored 4.69 runs per game.

To address this issue, the Padres made a strategic move by replacing manager Mike Shildt with Craig Stammen. Stammen, an old teammate of Steven Souza Jr., brought in the former as the new hitting coach. Souza Jr. was tasked with the challenging mission of bringing the offense back to life.

A Simple Hitting Philosophy

Souza Jr.'s approach to hitting is straightforward: control the strike zone. This philosophy empowers hitters to become more aggressive and capitalize on pitchers' mistakes. Before stepping into the batter's box, he encourages his players to visualize their at-bat, helping them identify gaps in the opponent's defensive alignment.

By focusing on the strike zone, hitters can avoid overthinking and swinging at pitches outside the zone. This relaxed approach ensures that their strategy only changes when they have two strikes, allowing them to put the ball in play effectively.

The result? Extra-base hits and home runs. The Padres, however, struggled to clear the fences, hitting just 152 home runs, which ranked 28th in the majors last season. Souza Jr. believes that his philosophy will help limit batting slumps and boost confidence at the plate.

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2025 Offense: A Disappointing Performance

The 2025 Padres' offense was inconsistent, especially with runners in scoring position. They left an average of 3.55 runners on base per game, ranking near the bottom of the majors. The team's performance was a stark contrast to their seventh-place ranking in team batting average.

Key players like Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, and Xander Bogaerts missed significant time due to injuries, impacting the lineup's stability. Despite this, the Padres ranked 18th in team scoring with 702 runs. The challenge now is to improve their mindset when batting with runners in scoring position, reducing stress and increasing productive swings.

A Bright Future Ahead

While the process may take time, the Padres' lineup is too talented to fail. With Souza Jr.'s guidance, the team is expected to improve its offensive production in 2026. The hope is that the bats will come into their own, delivering the results that San Diego fans have been eagerly awaiting.