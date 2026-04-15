Can Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK' be made today? The director's honest take (2026)

In a thought-provoking interview, renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani reflects on the impact of his critically acclaimed film 'PK' and its relevance in today's sensitive climate. With a bold statement, Hirani acknowledges the power of public discourse and the potential for backlash, saying, 'Comments will bash you.'

'PK', a sci-fi satire starring Aamir Khan, sparked intense conversations and controversy even before its release in 2014. Despite the uproar, the film became a massive blockbuster, proving its ability to navigate sensitive topics. However, Hirani questions whether a film like 'PK' could be made in today's climate, where public discourse is increasingly sensitive and prone to backlash.

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In an interview with Variety India, Hirani discusses the fear of criticism and its impact on filmmakers. He emphasizes that worrying about criticism can be more damaging than the criticism itself. 'But I think the moment you start worrying about it, then that’s a bigger cause for concern. You should try and make your film with honesty and hope people will appreciate that,' he says.

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'PK' tackled the theme of superstition and self-styled godmen through satire, and it did extremely well at the box office, earning Rs 770 crore worldwide. The film's success and its ability to navigate sensitive topics make it an intriguing case study for filmmakers today. Hirani's reflection on the film's impact and its relevance today invites discussion and invites audiences to consider the challenges and opportunities of making thought-provoking films in a sensitive climate.

Can Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK' be made today? The director's honest take (2026)

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