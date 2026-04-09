Can Pogačar Win Paris-Roubaix? The Biggest Monument Challenge Yet (2026)

The Cobbled Crown: Pogačar’s Quest for the Unthinkable

There’s something almost poetic about Tadej Pogačar’s relationship with cycling. He’s not chasing records, he says, yet every race he enters feels like a step toward rewriting them. Personally, I think what makes Pogačar so fascinating isn’t just his dominance—it’s the way he redefines what’s possible while insisting he’s just having fun. But let’s be honest: if he wins Paris-Roubaix next week, he’s not just ticking off a box on his to-do list. He’s setting the stage for something cycling has never seen before.

The Roubaix Riddle: Why This Win Matters



Roubaix isn’t just another race. It’s a brutal, unforgiving test of grit and strategy, where cobblestones can turn heroes into casualties in seconds. Pogačar, with his slender frame and mountain-goat legs, isn’t the prototypical Roubaix contender. Mathieu van der Poel? Absolutely. Pogačar? It’s a stretch. But that’s what makes this so intriguing. If he wins, it’s not just a victory—it’s a statement. It’s proof that his dominance isn’t confined to climbs or smooth roads. It’s universal.

What many people don’t realize is that Roubaix is the one Monument that has consistently resisted him. Last year’s crash was a reminder that even Pogačar isn’t invincible. But here’s the thing: he doesn’t seem to care. He’s not intimidated by the cobbles; he’s motivated by them. As he said, he wants to enjoy them. That mindset, in my opinion, is what separates him from the pack. He’s not just racing to win—he’s racing to conquer.

The Merckx Comparison: A Tale of Two Eras



Every time Pogačar wins, the Eddy Merckx comparisons resurface. It’s inevitable. But here’s where I think the conversation gets interesting: Pogačar isn’t just matching Merckx’s achievements—he’s doing it in a completely different era. Cycling today is faster, more tactical, and far more competitive. Merckx won over 500 races; Pogačar probably won’t come close. But does that make him less dominant? Not at all.

What this really suggests is that dominance isn’t measured by numbers alone. Pogačar’s margins of victory, his ability to win from impossible positions, and his consistency across terrains are unparalleled. Even Merckx never won all five Monuments in a single season. If Pogačar pulls it off, it’s not just a record—it’s a revolution.

The Grand Slam: A Season for the Ages



Here’s where things get truly mind-boggling. If Pogačar wins Roubaix, he’s not just joining an elite club of riders who’ve won all five Monuments in their careers. He’s setting himself up to win them all in one season. Let that sink in. Milan-San Remo? Check. Tour of Flanders? Check. Roubaix? We’ll see. But if he gets past that, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia are races he’s already dominated.

From my perspective, this isn’t just about winning races. It’s about redefining what’s humanly possible in cycling. Pogačar’s rivals aren’t just racing against him—they’re racing against history. And if he succeeds, it’s not just a win for him. It’s a win for the sport, a moment that will be talked about for generations.

The Psychological Edge: Pogačar’s Secret Weapon



One thing that immediately stands out is Pogačar’s mental game. He’s not just physically gifted—he’s psychologically unshakable. When asked about winning all five Monuments this season, he didn’t brush it off, but he didn’t obsess over it either. ‘I will give it a go,’ he said. That’s the mark of a champion. He’s not burdened by expectations; he’s fueled by them.

What many people don’t realize is that this mindset is rare. Most riders would crumble under the pressure of chasing such a monumental goal. Pogačar thrives in it. He’s not just racing against the peloton—he’s racing against the limits of what’s been done before. And that, in my opinion, is what makes him so dangerous.

The Broader Implications: A Sport in Transition



If Pogačar wins all five Monuments this season, it’s not just his legacy that’s cemented—it’s the entire sport’s trajectory. Cycling has always been about legends, but Pogačar is something different. He’s a bridge between eras, a rider who combines the grit of the past with the innovation of the present.

This raises a deeper question: What does it mean for the future of cycling? If one rider can dominate so completely, does it make the sport less competitive? Or does it inspire a new generation to push even harder? Personally, I think it’s the latter. Pogačar isn’t just a competitor—he’s a catalyst.

The Final Lap: What’s Next?



Roubaix is just the next step, but it’s a massive one. If Pogačar wins, the cycling world will hold its breath for Liège and Lombardia. And if he pulls it off? Well, let’s just say the bookies might want to start hedging their bets.

In my opinion, this isn’t just about Pogačar’s career. It’s about the story of cycling itself. Will he become the first rider to win all five Monuments in a single season? I don’t know. But what I do know is that watching him try is going to be unforgettable.

So, here’s to the cobbles, the climbs, and the impossible. Here’s to Tadej Pogačar, a rider who doesn’t just chase records—he redefines them. And here’s to the sport of cycling, which, thanks to him, has never been more exciting.