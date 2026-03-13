Can Kevin Herget Secure a Spot in the 2026 Mets Bullpen? | MLB Analysis (2026)

Is Kevin Herget the Mets' secret bullpen weapon for 2026? Let's dive in and explore this intriguing question!

The Mets' approach to relievers has been a fascinating journey, with a constant rotation of pitchers through their system. While some may see it as a never-ending cycle, it's a strategy that has its advantages. It allows the team to thoroughly assess each pitcher's potential and find their perfect role, beyond just a few innings.

Enter Kevin Herget, the Bergen County native with a unique story. The Mets have shown a remarkable interest in Herget, acquiring him not once, not twice, but thrice over the past year and a half! Despite his limited appearances, the team keeps bringing him back, which speaks volumes about their faith in his abilities.

But here's where it gets controversial... Herget's major league appearances were few and far between, totaling a mere 12 innings in 2025. And yet, his performance was solid. He may not have struck out many batters, but he kept the damage to a minimum and consistently delivered at least an inning of reliable relief. His ERA of 3.00 over six appearances is a testament to his consistency.

And this is the part most people miss... Herget's success isn't just limited to the majors. His numbers in Syracuse were equally impressive, with an ERA of 2.81 over 32 innings. His three-pitch arsenal, consisting of a four-seam fastball, cutter, and changeup, keeps batters guessing and limits hard contact. Despite a fastball velocity that's not typical for a right-handed reliever, Herget has found a way to make it work.

The big question remains: Can Herget sustain this success over an extended period in the majors? And will the Mets give him the chance to prove himself? With limited options remaining, Herget needs to step up and demonstrate his value to avoid the DFA shuffle once again. His soft-tossing style and moderate strikeout numbers might make him a tough sell, but his skills are certainly an asset in a bullpen with defined roles.

So, Mets fans, what do you think? Is Herget a hidden gem, or will he struggle to find his place in the majors? We'd love to hear your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!