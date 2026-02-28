Can Josh Tarling and Ethan Hayter Challenge Remco Evenepoel in the UAE Tour Time Trial? (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, cycling stars Josh Tarling and Ethan Hayter express their respect for Remco Evenepoel's prowess in the upcoming UAE Tour time trial, but wish for a different outcome. With a unique starting order, the world champion Evenepoel will begin his 12.2km individual time trial two hours after stage 1's leader, Isaac del Toro. Del Toro, riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, seized the overall lead on the opening day, showcasing his strength on the uphill finish and leaving Evenepoel, the new star of Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, 10 seconds behind.

Tarling, who previously faced tough competition in the time trial (TT) discipline, acknowledges the challenge ahead. He humorously admits he'd rather not have Evenepoel as a competitor, knowing the Belgian's exceptional abilities. But here's where it gets interesting: Hayter, when asked if Evenepoel is unbeatable, provides a nuanced perspective. He believes that while Evenepoel is not unbeatable, his performance at the Euros and Worlds last year puts him incredibly close to that status.

Hayter highlights the unique nature of this time trial, emphasizing that equipment plays a more significant role than power output due to the flat and fast course with minimal corners. This statement might spark some debate among cycling enthusiasts, as it suggests that the rider's skill and power might not be the sole determining factors in this particular race.

Evenepoel's recent race history is also worth noting. He participated in a team time trial (TTT) won by Red Bull in Mallorca and an individual time trial (ITT) at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, which was raced on road bikes due to weather conditions. Hayter, reflecting on his own strategy, would prefer a more technical course with hills and corners, similar to the Baloise Belgium Tour and Tour of Holland last year, where he performed well. He sets realistic expectations, aiming for a solid ride rather than victory.

This article, written by James Moultrie, an esteemed NCTJ journalist, offers a captivating preview of the UAE Tour time trial, capturing the sentiments of top riders and providing insightful analysis. Moultrie's impressive portfolio includes contributions to renowned cycling publications like Eurosport, Rouleur, and Cycling Weekly, solidifying his expertise in the sport.