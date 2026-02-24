Can India Build Its Own Passenger Jets? SJ-100 Deal with Russia Explained (2026)

India's aviation industry is on the rise, with a rapidly growing market and ambitious plans for expansion. But can India take on the challenge of building its own passenger jets? This question has resurfaced, and it's a hot topic that deserves our attention.

The Sky's the Limit: India's Aviation Ambitions

India, a country with a thriving aviation sector, is facing a crucial decision: should it venture into building its own passenger aircraft? With IndiGo and Air India leading the market and placing orders for nearly 1,500 planes over the next decade, the demand for aircraft is soaring. However, the reliance on Boeing and Airbus, who supply the majority of the world's aircraft, presents a challenge, especially with delivery backlogs affecting orders worldwide.

The Russia Deal: A Game-Changer?

In October, India and Russia signed an agreement that sparked hope for domestic aircraft production. The plan involves manufacturing the SJ-100 passenger plane in India, a twin-engine aircraft capable of carrying up to 103 passengers. Delhi sees this as a potential game-changer, especially for short-haul routes. But is it too good to be true? Experts have raised concerns about the project's feasibility and cost, and there are several hurdles to overcome before this deal can truly take off.

The SJ-100: A Russian-Indian Collaboration?

The SJ-100's manufacturer, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), claims to have delivered around 200 aircraft between 2008 and 2020. However, the war in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions have impacted production. The company had to replace key systems and operate an adapted version, leading to the withdrawal of the aircraft's certification in Europe. This raises questions about the reliability and sustainability of the SJ-100 project.

India's Past Attempts: A Mixed Bag

India has a history of trying to build passenger aircraft domestically. In 1959, the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) was established to develop small and medium-sized civil aircraft. While they've successfully developed trainer planes, larger passenger jets remain elusive. In the 1960s and 1980s, India partnered with foreign companies, producing jets like the Avro 748 and a 19-seat passenger plane with Dornier. India has also tried to design its own small passenger planes, but projects like the Saras aircraft and the Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) have faced delays and limited progress.

The Challenge: Overcoming Hurdles

Dr. Abhay Pashilkar, director of NAL, highlights the challenges India has faced in aircraft manufacturing. The lack of large domestic demand, skilled manpower, and a small manufacturing ecosystem have hindered growth. He suggests engaging with both Indian and global manufacturers as a way forward.

The SJ-100 Project: A Practical Approach?

Gopal Sutar, former spokesperson of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), believes the SJ-100 project offers a practical solution. With India's own projects stalled, this collaboration with Russia could be a stepping stone. For Russia, it's a chance to prove its ability to make civil aircraft without Western technology. However, the deal has its trade-offs, and the future of India's aviation manufacturing ambitions remains uncertain. Experts like Mr. Sutar argue that Russia's support is crucial, but sanctions could pose challenges.

The Bigger Picture: Trained Crews and Rapid Expansion

India's aviation challenge extends beyond aircraft availability. Rapid expansion requires trained crews, and recent incidents like IndiGo's cancellation of thousands of flights due to pilot roster issues highlight the need for better planning and infrastructure.

Final Thoughts: A Complex Journey

India's journey towards building its own passenger jets is a complex one, filled with potential and challenges. While the SJ-100 project offers a glimmer of hope, it's just one piece of the puzzle. The country's aviation industry has a long road ahead, and the question remains: Can India soar to new heights with its own aircraft manufacturing capabilities?