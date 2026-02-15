Can China’s Cosmetics Brands Overtake K-Beauty? A Global Market Analysis (2026)

Can China's cosmetics industry truly challenge the global dominance of K-beauty and reshape the beauty market as we know it?

For many, like Xie Roumei, a young accountant from China, the allure of South Korean cosmetics began in high school and continued into adulthood. She, like many others, found herself drawn to the quality and trends set by the Korean beauty industry. This widespread preference has helped transform South Korea's cosmetics sector into a global powerhouse, with exports nearly matching those of major industries like semiconductors and cars.

Fueled by the global popularity of K-pop, K-dramas, and the coveted "glass skin" ideal, the K-beauty industry has experienced unprecedented growth, making South Korea the world's second-largest cosmetics exporter, second only to France.

But here's where it gets interesting... recent data suggests a shift. China is subtly but steadily increasing its presence in the global market, driven by strong domestic demand and an aggressive push for international expansion.

Consider this: China's cosmetics exports reached an impressive US$3.99 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, marking an 8.7% increase year-over-year.

While this figure still falls short of South Korea's record-breaking US$10.3 billion in exports during the same period, which saw an 11.8% increase, the gap is narrowing. Furthermore, China's cosmetics imports decreased by 3.4% to US$11.63 billion, indicating that domestic brands are gaining traction in their home market.

"Chinese beauty brands may arguably already exceed K-beauty in absolute value and consumer reach," notes Chloe Zhu, a consultant at Euromonitor International. "The scale of local demand provides a structural advantage that few other markets can match."

This raises a fascinating question: Is China poised to become the next global beauty leader, or will K-beauty maintain its reign?