Can Black Soldier Fly Larvae Help Solve Plastic Waste? (2026)

Can Fly Larvae Revolutionize Plastic Waste Management?

In the realm of waste recycling, black soldier fly larvae are nothing short of remarkable. These wriggling maggots have a unique talent for converting food waste and manure into valuable feed and fertilizer. But could they tackle something much less appealing—like plastic materials?

This intriguing question motivated researchers from Henan University of Technology, whose findings were recently shared in a study published in Environmental Entomology (https://doi.org/10.1093/ee/nvaf131). The study revealed that black soldier flies (Hermetia illucens) not only consumed plastic foam consistently but also gained weight in the process. The results add to an expanding body of evidence suggesting that insects and their gut microbiomes could play a crucial role in degrading persistent plastic waste.

The Challenge of Polyurethane

The type of plastic under examination is polyurethane, a common material found in insulation and packaging. This substance is notoriously difficult to recycle due to its strong chemical bonds that resist melting, often leading it to landfills or the environment, where it can linger for centuries while leaching toxic chemicals.

While other insect larvae have shown an ability to break down plastics, the black soldier fly larvae stood out as a promising yet relatively untapped candidate for this task. Their resilient gut microbes are known to degrade various troublesome substances such as mycotoxins, pesticides, and antibiotics.

"However, the capacity of black soldier fly larvae to break down polyurethane and the mechanisms behind their gut microbiota's response have not been thoroughly understood," explains Dr. Xifeng Wang, the lead author of the study. "Our team has prior experience in organic waste bioconversion and toxin degradation through the use of these larvae, which inspired us to investigate their potential to also degrade polyurethane and the microbial processes involved."

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To explore this, the researchers raised black soldier fly larvae on three different diets: standard feed, polyurethane foam soaked in water, and just water. Over a span of 16 days, the larvae that consumed polyurethane managed to eat approximately 10% of the foam. Each larva ingested around 0.35 milligrams of plastic daily and gained a total of 19 milligrams over the entire period. While this amount is significantly lower than the 96 milligrams gained by larvae fed a normal diet, it starkly contrasts with those provided no food at all, which lost weight steadily.

Chemical analysis of the excrement (known as frass) left by the larvae indicated that essential bonds within the plastic had been broken down during the process.

Microbial Allies at Work

As the larvae munched on the polyurethane, the real breakdown action occurred in their midgut, where a diverse community of microbes worked to decompose the plastic. Compared to larvae on a standard diet, the gut microbiome of those fed polyurethane adapted to the nutrient-poor environment, leading to a greater secretion of enzymes capable of breaking down plastic’s chemical bonds.

The research team isolated these gut bacteria and attempted to cultivate them on polyurethane. Notably, one strain—Delftia sp. A2—was able to successfully break down polyurethane powder and, to a lesser extent, polyurethane film.

However, don’t expect to see bins of black soldier flies popping up at recycling centers anytime soon. There is still a considerable challenge in determining an optimal feeding strategy that maximizes plastic breakdown while maintaining the health of the larvae—especially if they are to be used as feedstock as well. Alternatively, researchers might explore the extraction of these microbial enzymes to develop effective biodegradation systems.

The discovery of this synergistic relationship between the insects and their microbes offers a glimmer of hope that, perhaps one day, we can effectively combat plastic waste—one small bite at a time.

Melissa Mayer is a science writer and the creative mind behind Washington State University’s beloved science cat, Dr. Universe. You can reach her at melissa.j.mayer@gmail.com.