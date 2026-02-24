The Prime Minister, in a bold and controversial statement, compared the rise of a soufflé to the political career of Angus Taylor, the newly elected leader. This statement, a play on former Prime Minister Keating's famous 'can a soufflé rise twice?' quote, sparked debate and raised questions about the political landscape. The Prime Minister's words, though seemingly lighthearted, carry a deeper meaning and could potentially influence public opinion. But here's where it gets interesting: the soufflé metaphor is not just a playful comparison, it's a powerful symbol of political ambition and the potential for growth or decline. And this is the part most people miss: the soufflé's rise is not just a physical phenomenon, but a metaphor for the rise and fall of political careers. So, can a soufflé rise once? The answer lies in the delicate balance between ambition and reality, and the Prime Minister's statement is a reminder that political careers, like soufflés, are not immune to the forces of change and the unpredictable nature of success.