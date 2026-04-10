Campbell Ridl's Rise: From Banned to Bristol's Hat-trick Hero (2026)

Campbell Ridl, the Exeter winger, has been hailed as a 'huge talent' after scoring a hat-trick for Bristol. But his journey to the top has not been without its hurdles. Ridl's path to the first team has been riddled with setbacks, including a broken hand at the start of the season and a two-match ban last month for a reckless tackle. Despite these challenges, Ridl remains focused and determined, aiming to improve and prove himself. He's competing with other talented wingers for a spot in the Exeter squad, and with a hamstring injury to England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Ridl might get more playing time. Director of rugby Rob Baxter is closely monitoring Ridl's progress, and the young winger is taking on board Baxter's advice to work hard and play every game like it's his last. But here's where it gets controversial... Ridl's success could also depend on his ability to bulk up and add some muscle. Will he be able to meet Baxter's expectations and become the next big thing in Exeter rugby? And this is the part most people miss... Ridl's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and hard work. So, what do you think? Is Ridl the real deal, or is there more to his success than meets the eye? Share your thoughts in the comments below!