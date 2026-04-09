Camilla Pihl's 'Beloved' Jewellery Collection: Celebrating Love, Legacy, and Timeless Bonds (2026)

Love is more than just romance, and Camilla Pihl is here to prove it. But here's where it gets controversial: can jewelry truly capture the essence of love in all its forms? As February approaches, with Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day (in Norway) on the horizon, the Oslo-based designer unveils her brand’s latest masterpiece—the ‘Beloved’ jewelry collection. This isn’t your typical heart-shaped, Cupid-inspired line; it’s a bold celebration of love’s many facets, crafted in timeless gold. From necklaces to charms, each piece is a nod to the connections that define us—whether it’s the love for a parent, a child, a friend, or oneself.

‘Love is the most universal language,’ Pihl reflects from her studio, wrapped in one of her signature shearling jackets. ‘It’s not just about romance; it’s about legacy, connection, and the bonds we cherish.’ And this is the part most people miss: the collection is deeply personal, inspired by Pihl’s own experiences, including a beaded bracelet her daughter, Poppy, made for her. This heartfelt touch transforms the ‘Beloved’ collection into more than just accessories—it’s a wearable tribute to the relationships that shape us.

Pihl’s approach is refreshingly unconventional. She ditches the predictable Valentine’s Day clichés, opting instead for oversized heart motifs and charms engraved with words like ‘Mom’ and ‘Love.’ These pieces are designed to be layered onto existing jewelry, adding a personalized touch that mirrors Pihl’s own style philosophy. ‘I keep my outfits simple,’ she explains, ‘but jewelry is where I let my personality shine.’

The ‘Love necklace,’ Pihl’s favorite piece, is a standout example. Inspired by Poppy’s handmade bracelet, it features round, lettered beads that symbolize the innocence and depth of a child’s love. Here’s a thought-provoking question: Can a piece of jewelry truly encapsulate the timelessness of maternal love? Pihl seems to think so, and Poppy’s involvement in the campaign—even if it’s just her hand in the imagery—drives the point home.

‘Having a child is the greatest form of love,’ Pihl shares, her pride evident. But the collection isn’t just about motherhood; it’s about all the loves that leave a mark on our lives. ‘I want this collection to remind people that love isn’t tied to a single moment,’ she adds. ‘It’s something we carry with us, something we pass down.’

Bold claim: The ‘Beloved’ collection challenges us to rethink how we celebrate love. It’s not about fleeting gestures but about creating lasting legacies. So, here’s the question for you: Does jewelry have the power to honor the deepest connections in our lives? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation about love, legacy, and the pieces that tell our stories.