Camila Morrone's Fear of Leading 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen' (2026)

The world of entertainment often presents a glamorous facade, but beneath the surface, the journey to stardom can be grueling and emotionally taxing. This is a lesson that Camila Morrone learned firsthand while working on the Prime Video series, "Daisy Jones & the Six."

In a recent interview, Morrone reflected on her experience alongside co-stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, revealing a glimpse into the intense demands of the entertainment industry. "I saw Riley and Sam go through hell," she shared, describing the physical and emotional toll the series took on her colleagues.

"She was withered, she was down," Morrone said of Keough, praising her co-star's resilience in the face of adversity. The 10-episode series, set in the 1970s, required Keough and Claflin to sing, play instruments, and embody the emotional journey of their characters, performing songs over 100 times during the seven-month shoot.

Despite the challenges, Morrone emphasized the transformative nature of the experience. "We were so grateful that we did it and it's changed all of our lives," she said. The show's impact extended beyond the cast, with showrunner Scott Neustadter praising Morrone's character, Camila, as the "hero of the story," highlighting her central role in the narrative.

Now, Morrone takes on a new leading role in Netflix's "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen," a horror series that has garnered praise for her performance. Co-star Adam DiMarco commended Morrone's ability to carry the show, describing her as "fun to watch" and "great in the show."

This new project, however, didn't come without its own set of fears for Morrone. Having witnessed the intense demands of a leading role in "Daisy Jones & the Six," she admitted to feeling a sense of trepidation. "I'm jealous of your job, but also really scared of that," she said, reflecting on her observations of Keough's experience.

The entertainment industry's relentless pursuit of perfection often comes at a cost, and Morrone's insights offer a rare glimpse into the emotional labor that goes into creating the art we consume. It's a reminder that behind every captivating performance, there's a story of resilience and hard work.

As we continue to celebrate the talents of our favorite stars, let's also remember to acknowledge and appreciate the dedication and sacrifice that goes into their craft.