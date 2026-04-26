Cambridge North to Ely Train Crash: Major Disruptions and Delays (2026)

A major train disruption has occurred between Cambridge and Ely, leaving passengers stranded and facing a long wait for alternative transport. But here's where it gets controversial...

The incident, which took place at a level crossing near Cambridge North, has caused a complete blockage of train services between the two cities. And this is the part most people miss: it's not just a minor delay, but a full-blown disruption that's expected to last until 9 p.m. tonight!

A spokesperson from Great Northern confirmed that all lines are blocked, with trains unable to run in either direction between Cambridge North, Waterbeach, and Ely. This has resulted in significant delays and alterations to train schedules.

For those planning to travel between these stations, rail replacement buses are now in operation. Swift Travel Services, on behalf of Great Northern, will provide a timetabled bus service to help passengers continue their journeys. Buses will depart at 25 minutes past the hour from Cambridge North towards Waterbeach and Ely, and similarly from Ely towards Waterbeach and Cambridge.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential challenges and disruptions that can occur on our transport networks. It also highlights the importance of having robust contingency plans in place to ensure passengers can continue their journeys with minimal inconvenience.

So, what do you think? Are train companies doing enough to prepare for such incidents, or is there room for improvement? We'd love to hear your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!