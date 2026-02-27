Cambridge Audio L/R X Wireless Speaker Review: First Impressions (2026)

Get ready to dive into the world of wireless audio with Cambridge Audio's new L/R X active speaker system! But before you rush to grab one, let's explore what makes this speaker stand out in the crowded market. Cambridge Audio's entry into the wireless speaker market is a bold move, and the L/R X is their flagship model. But can it compete with the likes of KEF and Triangle?

Build and Design

The L/R X boasts a sleek, minimalist design with a choice of colors, from pristine white to a bold orange. It features Cambridge's patented Torus tweeter, which promises 25% more air displacement for improved clarity and direction. The speakers are the largest in the lineup, yet they don't look out of place in a modest listening space. Their compact size belies their ability to go surprisingly loud, thanks to 800 watts of total power (400W per channel) courtesy of Class D amplification.

Features

The L/R X is packed with streaming features, including UPnP, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal Connect, and Qobuz Connect. It also has a built-in moving magnet phono stage for plugging in a turntable and a HDMI eARC input for connecting to your TV. For bass lovers, there's even a subwoofer output.

Sound

During our launch preview, we enjoyed listening to the L/R X, but we must note that our initial experience may not fully reflect the finished product. Cambridge has made some audio tuning tweaks, including adding filters to reduce top-end harshness at higher volumes. We listened to a variety of music, from peppy pop to heavy metal, and found the L/R X to be clear, clean, and rhythmically sound. It brought out ample textural detail and handled large-scale dynamics well.

Competition

The L/R X faces strong competition from the likes of KEF and Triangle. We compared it to the KEF LS50 Wireless II, and while the Cambridge system won out in the volume stakes, we'll need more dedicated time to gauge which speaker system wins out in terms of finer subtleties of rhythmic cohesion, dynamic prowess, and emotional impact.

Conclusion

Cambridge Audio's L/R X is an exciting prospect, offering a compact, all-in-one format that sounds as good as it looks. It has a solid feature set and a compact design footprint, but whether it has the full range of talents to topple the current class-leaders remains to be seen. We're curious to hear more and look forward to exploring the L/R X in more depth when we get a full review sample for testing.

