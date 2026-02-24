Cam Ward Injury Update: AC Joint Sprain Sidelines Titans Rookie QB (2026)

Heartbreak for Titans fans as rookie quarterback Cam Ward faces a potential setback! After a season of unwavering performance, leading the team in every offensive snap for the first 16 games, Ward's streak was cut short. He was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a right shoulder injury sustained during a touchdown run in the first quarter.

Reports from Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com suggest an AC joint sprain, a painful injury that could sideline Ward. Interim head coach Mike McCoy confirmed that further tests will be conducted once the team returns to Nashville.

Before the injury, Ward showcased his talent, completing 3 out of 3 passes for 52 yards. His replacement, Brandon Allen, struggled, completing 17 of 30 passes for 72 yards and an interception in the 41-7 defeat.

But here's where it gets controversial... McCoy's future with the team is uncertain, and the next head coach will play a crucial role in Ward's development, especially considering he was the first overall pick in this year's draft. The coaching change could significantly impact Ward's growth.

What do you think? Will the coaching change hinder or help Ward's progress? Share your thoughts in the comments below!