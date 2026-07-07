Cam Schlittler's Historic 13 K's! Yankees Ace Dominates Reds, Drops ERA to 1.71 | MLB Highlights (2026)

Cam Schlittler's recent performance against the Reds has been nothing short of remarkable. With a career-high 13 strikeouts and no walks in six scoreless innings, Schlittler has solidified his place as a rising star in the Yankees' rotation. But what makes this performance even more impressive is the context in which it occurred. At 25 years and 134 days, Schlittler became the youngest player in Yankees history to achieve this feat, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. This achievement is all the more remarkable when you consider the competition. Schlittler's American League-leading ERA dipped to 1.71, which is the lowest by a Yankees pitcher in his first 16 starts of a season since Whitey Ford in 1964 (1.47).

What makes Schlittler's performance even more fascinating is the variety of pitches he used. Generating 18 whiffs on 49 swings, Schlittler leaned heavily on his sinker (41 pitches), four-seamer (32), and cutter (20), also snapping off three curveballs as he scattered four hits. Schlittler walked off to a standing ovation at the conclusion of the sixth inning, holding a 4-0 lead. This performance is a testament to Schlittler's ability to adapt and exploit the weaknesses of his opponents.

However, Schlittler's recent success is not just a fluke. After beginning the month by surrendering a season-worst five runs (four earned) to the Guardians on June 2, Schlittler has held opponents to two runs across 18 2/3 innings (0.96 ERA) in his last three outings against the Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Reds. This consistent performance has solidified Schlittler's place in the Yankees' rotation and has him in the conversation for an All-Star nod.

In my opinion, Schlittler's performance against the Reds is a clear indication of his potential as a starting pitcher. His ability to strike out batters and limit walks is a rare combination, and his performance against the Reds is a perfect example of how he can exploit the weaknesses of his opponents. However, Schlittler's success is not just about his individual performance. It is also about the context in which he is performing. The Yankees are a team with high expectations, and Schlittler's performance against the Reds is a clear indication that he is up to the task.

What this really suggests is that Schlittler is a pitcher who is capable of adapting to different situations and exploiting the weaknesses of his opponents. This is a rare ability, and it is one that will serve him well as he continues to develop as a pitcher. In my opinion, Schlittler is a pitcher who is on the rise, and his performance against the Reds is a clear indication of his potential.

Cam Schlittler's Historic 13 K's! Yankees Ace Dominates Reds, Drops ERA to 1.71 | MLB Highlights (2026)

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