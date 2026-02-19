Calsher Dear's Impressive Display: Hawks Gear Up for Competitive Season (2026)

Hold onto your hats, folks, because the Hawthorn Hawks are gearing up for a season that promises fireworks both on and off the field! But here’s where it gets controversial: with a rule change shaking things up, the Hawks are experimenting with strategies that could redefine their game—or backfire spectacularly. Let’s dive into the action.

While concerns swirled around Will Day’s potential injury setback, all eyes were on emerging forward Calsher Dear, who stole the spotlight in a thrilling duel with Josh Battle. And this is the part most people miss: Dear’s transformation into a bulked-up powerhouse wasn’t just about muscle—it was about dominance. He showcased his athleticism early, setting up scoring opportunities for Dylan Moore and Jack Ginnivan with precision marks and slick handballs. Though Moore and Ginnivan missed their shots, Dear’s authority was undeniable.

‘He was flying today, wasn’t he?’ remarked Hawks ruck Lloyd Meek post-training. ‘His athleticism speaks for itself. He’s clean, he’s good at ground level, and he’s got a big year ahead of him.’ Bold claim? Dear’s ability to ‘sit on anyone’s head’—including Meek’s—has the team buzzing about his potential impact.

But Dear wasn’t the only standout. The Hawks’ new bench rule—allowing five players instead of a sub—has sparked speculation. Could this favor rucks? On Thursday, Meek and Ned Reeves tested a ruck-forward balance, swapping roles mid-simulation. Here’s the kicker: after 14 games together in 2023, the duo hasn’t shared a side in two seasons. Is this a hint at a new dynamic? Meek thinks so: ‘We’ve both got to work on our forward craft… it might even be a week-to-week thing.’

Meanwhile, on-baller Josh Ward is stepping into a leadership role, his vocal presence and ball-winning prowess turning heads. Paired with emerging star Josh Weddle, the midfield looks formidable. But wait—is this a dream team or a recipe for internal competition? Only time will tell.

Speaking of competition, the inevitable match sim scrap featured Sam Butler and Conor Nash in a heated exchange. ‘It’s healthy,’ Meek laughed. ‘We’re all competitive beasts.’ Controversial take? This internal fire might just be the spark the Hawks need—or the flame that burns them.

As for list spots, Flynn Perez and Ethan Stanley are battling it out. Perez, a former North Melbourne defender, impressed with intercept marks, while Stanley’s penetrative kick caught the eye. Who will make the cut? The February 20 SSP deadline looms large.

Lastly, with skipper James Sicily recovering from shoulder surgery and draftees like Cameron Nairn sidelined, the Hawks are taking it slow. But with a preliminary final finish in 2025, expectations are sky-high. ‘The closer you get, the more it hurts when you can’t win it,’ Meek admitted. So, here’s the question: Can the Hawks turn heartbreak into triumph in 2026? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do they have what it takes, or will the pressure prove too much?