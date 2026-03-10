Callum Walsh: From Fishing Boats to Dana White's Favorite Boxer | Zuffa Boxing Launch (2026)

Get ready to witness history in the making: Dana White, the UFC mastermind, is diving headfirst into the world of boxing, and he’s bringing a 24-year-old Irish phenom named Callum Walsh along for the ride. This Friday, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Walsh will step into the ring as the face of Zuffa Boxing, a new venture backed by White and Saudi Arabian investment. But here’s where it gets controversial: Zuffa Boxing isn’t just another promotion—it’s a bold attempt to disrupt the traditional boxing landscape, and not everyone is cheering.

Walsh, a light-middleweight with a relentless spirit, is no stranger to the UFC’s world. He’s been White’s de facto favorite boxer, fighting under the UFC Fight Pass banner with White in his corner. His rapid rise from a fishing boat in Ireland to training under legendary coach Freddie Roach is nothing short of extraordinary. But how did this happen? And what does it mean for boxing?

Let’s rewind. Walsh, once a promising amateur with a 25-9 record, dreamed of the Olympics until the pandemic shattered those hopes. Already working grueling seven-day weeks on a fishing boat, he made a daring decision: move to Los Angeles and knock on the door of Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club. He sparred on his first day and never looked back. For two years, he slept on couches, crashed a car, and battled visa issues—all while refusing to give up. “I was making no money, but I stayed,” Walsh recalls. His relentless drive, fueled by the harsh reality of his fishing job, kept him focused.

Fast forward to now, and Walsh is headlining Zuffa Boxing’s debut event against veteran Carlos Ocampo. But this isn’t just about one fight—it’s about a larger battle for boxing’s future. Zuffa Boxing aims to challenge the established order, but it’s facing pushback. The Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, which protects boxers from exploitative contracts and prevents promotions from crowning their own champions, stands in direct opposition to the UFC’s business model. White and the TKO Group are lobbying to change this, but critics fear it could leave boxers with less control and lower earnings.

Walsh, however, isn’t sweating the politics. “I just show up and fight,” he says. His loyalty to White is unwavering, and he’s all-in on Zuffa Boxing. But here’s the part most people miss: Zuffa’s plans include introducing its own belts, a move that could upend the sport’s traditional sanctioning bodies (WBO, WBC, IBF, WBA). Walsh believes it “makes a lot more sense to have a belt per weight class,” but the path to making this a reality is far from clear.

As Walsh aims for a world title within the next 12 months, his future is both thrilling and uncertain. Zuffa Boxing’s signing of IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia adds another layer of intrigue. Will Zuffa become the premier boxing promotion, or will it face resistance from the sport’s entrenched powers?

And this is the part that sparks debate: Is Zuffa Boxing the future of the sport, or a risky gamble that could backfire? Does Walsh’s rise signal a new era, or is he just a pawn in a larger game? Let’s discuss—what do you think? Is Zuffa Boxing a game-changer, or a recipe for chaos? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!