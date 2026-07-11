Calls for Independent Inquiry into Iran's Protest Death Toll (2026)

Amidst escalating tensions in Iran, there is a growing chorus of voices demanding an impartial investigation into the number of fatalities resulting from recent protests. This surge in calls for accountability follows the government's surprising announcement that it would manage the release of names of those who have died during these events.

This government initiative, revealed on Thursday, appears to be a strategic move aimed at countering accusations of committing crimes against humanity, with some estimates suggesting as many as 30,000 Iranians may have lost their lives. However, the official death toll provided by the Martyr’s Foundation stands at 3,117, which includes not only civilians but also members of the security forces.

Reformists within Iran have voiced strong concerns, arguing that the government's proposed process for identifying those deceased lacks transparency and is unlikely to resolve the ongoing debate over the true number of casualties. Mohsen Borhani, a law professor at Tehran University and a vocal critic of the regime who has spent time in Evin prison, acknowledged that while the intention behind the government’s identification plan could be seen as a step forward, it still falls short of what is needed. He pointed out that during past protests, the Iranian public faced a dire lack of information concerning both the deceased and the injured.

Borhani advocated for the establishment of a dedicated website where the names of the deceased could be posted publicly, ensuring the information gathered is comprehensive and unbiased. "It is essential that citizens be allowed to anonymously submit names and details about the deceased. This site should commit to validating and offering necessary context for each name listed," he stated.

Nevertheless, potential repercussions loom large for families willing to come forward to identify their loved ones, particularly if they suggest that security forces were involved in the deaths.

Indicating widespread skepticism regarding official figures, the Tehran teachers union released a statement calling for the immediate release of all detainees, asserting that "within a week, we have witnessed one of the bloodiest episodes of repression in modern Iranian history, with tens of thousands of individuals—children, women, and men—experiencing extreme violence."

Reformist commentator Ahmad Zeidabadi expressed that the gulf of distrust between the Iranian state and its citizens has widened so significantly that many no longer believe in the accuracy of official reports. He proposed that the best way to restore credibility would be to invite a credible fact-finding team from the United Nations to investigate the situation.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Zeidabadi posed a crucial question: "Why not assign this important task to a legitimate international organization, mitigating any challenges to its credibility from opposing factions or foreign nations?"

The Reform Front, a coalition of reformist groups supporting the election of President Masoud Pezeshkian, has likewise urged the creation of an independent committee to thoroughly investigate this unprecedented crisis and deliver a clear and honest report to the people of Iran.

Reformist attorney Ali Mojtahedzadeh has emphasized the necessity for the government to confront the fundamental issues causing this pervasive distrust by fostering a more robust civil society.

Former president Hassan Rouhani weighed in for the first time, suggesting that the protests, driven by a generation raised under the Islamic Republic, highlight an urgent need for significant reforms. He called for the establishment of political parties and an end to the censorship of electoral candidates.

In parallel, an unofficial committee has been formed to track down individuals still detained as security forces continue their searches for alleged protest leaders. While no official count of detainees exists, estimates suggest the number could reach into the tens of thousands.

No information has been disclosed regarding the number of minors under 18 currently held, but educators' organizations are actively publishing photographs of every child confirmed to have died. Additionally, government officials have been photographed visiting some detainees.

Legal representatives have informed Iranian media outlets that a significant portion of those arrested were born between 1980 and 1985 and often serve as the primary earners for their families. Initial sentences ranging from two to five years are being handed down, and many of those affected come from working-class backgrounds, making it difficult for them to afford bail.