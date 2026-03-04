Call for Applications: TWAS–DFG Cooperation Visits Programme – Apply Before 15 April 2026 (2026)

Attention all researchers and scientists! A unique opportunity is calling your name, and it's one you won't want to miss. The TWAS-DFG Cooperation Visits Programme is an incredible initiative that could change the trajectory of your research journey.

This program, a collaboration between The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) and the German Research Foundation (DFG), offers postdoctoral researchers from sub-Saharan Africa an incredible chance to spend three months at a German research institute. But here's where it gets controversial... this initiative is not just about a short-term visit; it's about fostering long-term partnerships and strengthening scientific exchange between Africa and Germany.

The program objectives are clear: initiate new collaborations, enhance research capacity, and support institutional partnerships. And the best part? The DFG covers all your travel and subsistence costs during your stay in Germany. Now, that's a generous offer!

Key Details:

- Deadline: 15th April 2026

- Duration: 3 months

- Host Country: Germany

- Fields: All academic disciplines

- Minimum Qualification: PhD

- Age Limit: None

- Visit Period: Must be completed within 12 months of award

Results will be announced in January/February 2027, and your visit will take place between February 2027 and February 2028.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply, you must have obtained your PhD no earlier than 2021. For our female applicants, we offer an extension of two years per child (up to three children). For example, if you have one child, your PhD can be from 2019 onwards. If you have three children, your PhD can be from 2015 onwards.

You should also be currently working in a research position at a sub-Saharan African institution and have at least five years of experience in a science system (research, teaching, or training) in sub-Saharan Africa or a MENA country.

Restrictions:

You are not eligible if you are already in Germany, have an established collaboration with the intended host, or have previously received a TWAS-DFG Cooperation Visit award.

Finding a German Host:

You will need to independently find a suitable host institution in Germany. Both TWAS and DFG will not assist in this process. Your host must provide an invitation letter, confirm research facilities availability, and agree on the research proposal with you.

Application Process:

Applications must be submitted online, and you will need to upload the following documents:

- Scanned passport copy (name page)

- Invitation letter from your German host (maximum 2 pages, on official letterhead)

- Two signed reference letters from senior scientists

- Copy of your PhD certificate

- Proof of English or German proficiency

- Supporting statement from the Head/Director of your home institution

Additionally, you must have a detailed research proposal agreed upon before submitting your application.

Conditions of the Award:

Please note that this program does not provide provisions for accompanying family members, and part-time visits are not eligible. Fellows are also not allowed to take up other assignments during their visit. Lastly, you can only apply for one TWAS or OWSD program per calendar year.

Strategic Impact:

This program strengthens South-North academic collaboration, research mobility, institutional capacity building, and scientific diplomacy. By encouraging new partnerships, it promotes equitable scientific exchange and the development of long-term knowledge networks.

About TWAS:

The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) is dedicated to advancing science in developing countries. They offer fellowships, grants, awards, and policy initiatives to support excellence in science and international collaboration. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy, TWAS is a global leader in fostering scientific progress.

If you're a researcher looking to expand your international cooperation, strengthen your academic networks, and develop long-term collaborations with German institutions, this is your chance. Apply before the deadline and take your research to new heights!

VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE TO APPLY: https://twas.org/opportunity/twas-dfg-cooperation-visits-programme-ssa

For more opportunities like this, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Telegram. Remember, we are not the organization offering this funding, so please direct all inquiries to the official organization. We cannot process applications, and due to the high volume of emails, we may not be able to respond to all inquiries. Thank you for your understanding!