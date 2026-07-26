California Governor Race: Why Dems Are Split and What It Means for November (2026)

California's Democratic Party is facing a dilemma in the upcoming gubernatorial race, and the situation is sparking intense debate. The party's leadership is urging candidates to step aside, but the contenders are refusing to back down, insisting that voters should decide the outcome.

The issue? California's crowded Democratic field for governor, which currently boasts at least nine candidates, could inadvertently help two Republicans advance to the November election. This scenario, while unlikely, is a real concern for the party, as it might jeopardize their chances of retaining control in the House.

But here's where it gets controversial: The Democratic Party chair, Rusty Hicks, sent an open letter to candidates, suggesting they drop out if they don't have a realistic chance of winning. Hicks' letter sparked backlash, with candidates like Tony Thurmond and Betty Yee arguing that the decision should be left to voters. Thurmond even went as far as to say that the party is trying to push out candidates of color.

And this is the part most people miss: The letter highlights the tension between party strategy and democratic principles. While Hicks argues that his advice is necessary to secure a Democratic victory, candidates and their supporters believe that voters should have the final say. This debate raises the question: Should party interests ever override the democratic process?

The candidates, including heavyweights like Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, and Tom Steyer, are determined to stay in the race. Meanwhile, the party's recent convention failed to endorse a candidate, although Eric Swalwell gained the most support from delegates. The race is tight, with polls showing a close competition between several candidates, including Swalwell, Porter, and Steyer.

The letter from Hicks has not only caused a stir among candidates but also caught the attention of the current governor, Gavin Newsom, who acknowledged the concerns raised. As the race heats up, the question remains: Will the candidates heed the party's advice, or will they stand their ground and let the voters decide their fate?