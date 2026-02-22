Calgary's Water Future: Enmax-Style Corporation or Internal Department? (2026)

The future of Calgary's water management is now a hotly debated topic, sparking both enthusiasm and skepticism among local officials and residents alike. But here's where it gets controversial... A recent independent review after the devastating 2024 failure of Calgary's Bearspaw water pipeline has proposed some bold reforms, including transforming parts of the city's water oversight into a dedicated municipal corporation inspired by the model of Enmax, the city's electrical provider. This recommendation, however, has met with mixed responses from Calgary's city council.

In the wake of the catastrophic break that led to months-long water restrictions, an independent panel suggested that Calgary overhaul its water governance. Their comprehensive analysis, released just a week after a second pipeline failure highlighted the pipeline's extreme vulnerability, recommended establishing a specialized water department. This department would initially operate as a united entity under city control with a dedicated chief operating officer. The ultimate goal: evolve this department into a municipally owned corporation, much like Edmonton’s EPCOR or Calgary’s energy company, Enmax.

The panel’s rationale rests on the belief that Calgary’s current system suffers from a lack of clear accountability. This ambiguity has delayed crucial inspections and maintenance, heightening the risk of further failures. By creating a separate legal entity—wholly owned by the city and governed by an independent board of experts—the panel argues that oversight and efficiency could be significantly improved.

City council members responded variably. The majority voted unanimously to start implementing these recommendations, with Mayor Jeromy Farkas underscoring the importance of adopting all measures without hesitation and warning against selective implementation. Yet, not everyone agrees. Veteran Ward 10 Councillor Andre Chabot expressed concern over the costs associated with establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary. He warns that substantial administrative overhead could inflate expenses unnecessarily. Instead, Chabot suggested keeping a single water department within the city government, led by an experienced general manager, complemented by external reviews for additional oversight—a solution he believes would be more cost-effective and practical.

Meanwhile, Ward 2 Councillor Jennifer Wyness voiced concerns about the timing and potential financial burden of such a transformation. She pointed out that before restructuring, the city should prioritize urgent repairs and the twin pipeline project. She also emphasized the worry over possible rate hikes, noting that residents already feel strained under their current utility costs. Wyness further remarked that Calgary residents might question whether an Enmax-style corporation would mean higher water bills, just as they have with energy expenses, referencing public discontent over executive salaries at Enmax.

Other councillors, like Ward 11's Rob Ward, see a need for more radical change. Ward Ward advocates for a completely new governance model, arguing that ongoing issues stem from outdated structures. He believes a standalone corporation could be the key to fixing systemic problems, echoing the campaign platform of Ward 4 Councillor DJ Kelly, who has long championed similar ideas—especially after witnessing the pipeline failures firsthand during his election campaign.

Kelly remains open to alternatives, such as a dedicated city department or an independent oversight body akin to Calgary Police’s governance structure, but he insists that consolidating management under one proficient leadership is essential for effective oversight. His stance is that only through such a cultural shift can Calgary ensure its water infrastructure becomes resilient and reliable again.

Some experts argue that whether a municipal corporation or an internal department is better depends on the specific circumstances of each city. Monica Emelko, a leading expert in water policy at the University of Waterloo, emphasizes that success hinges less on the governance model and more on listening to top-tier expertise and ensuring sufficient funding for maintenance and upgrades. She reminds us that beneath Calgary’s water system lies a marvel of engineering that requires ongoing investment—a point that often gets overlooked amid discussions of organizational changes.

So, as Calgary faces these pivotal decisions, the question remains: should the city embrace bold, possibly controversial governance reforms, or stick with a more traditional approach? And more controversially—are we prioritizing cost savings over water safety? The debate is far from settled, and this is precisely the kind of discussion that invites passionate opinions and vigorous debate. What do you think? Would transforming Calgary's water oversight into a corporation like Enmax truly safeguard our future, or does it risk simply adding unnecessary complexity and expense? Share your thoughts in the comments!