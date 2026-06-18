Calgary Police Commission Pushes for Vehicle Impoundment for Excessive Speeding: Is It Enough? (2026)

Imagine a city where speeding drivers are a growing concern, and the authorities are left wondering why they can't take stronger action. This is the reality in Calgary, where a recent incident involving a stolen vehicle reaching speeds of nearly 180 km/hr has sparked a debate.

In January, police issued a staggering 677 speeding tickets on Stoney Trail, with an additional 149 on Deerfoot Trail. Yet, the Calgary Police Commission is questioning why officers don't have the power to impound vehicles for excessive speeding.

The Need for Stronger Measures

Vice Chair Kelly Ogle raised this issue during a commission hearing, highlighting a scenario where a driver could be caught speeding at 155 km/hr, receive a ticket, and then simply drive away. Ogle emphasized the absurdity of this situation, calling for harsher penalties.

But here's where it gets controversial: Alberta's legislation currently doesn't allow for vehicle impoundment for speeding infractions. However, the province is set to increase speeding fines, with a 50% hike planned for March. Deputy Chief Cliff O'Brien acknowledged that the idea of impounding vehicles has been discussed, with some provinces, like British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, already allowing it.

A Growing Concern

The need for stricter measures is underscored by the increasing number of traffic fatalities. So far this year, there have been seven fatalities, including three pedestrians. This follows a deadly year in 2025, where 38 lives were lost on Calgary's roads.

Chief Katie McLellan emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "Something needs to change. People need to focus when they're on our roadways."

The Calgary Police Commission has advocated for the return of photo radar enforcement, which was previously restricted to specific zones. The province has granted a request to reintroduce radar at high-risk intersections.

While crime in January 2026 saw an 18% decrease compared to the previous year, with a decline in property crimes, the focus remains on traffic safety.

So, what do you think? Should officers have the power to impound vehicles for excessive speeding? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a conversation on this important issue.