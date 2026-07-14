Calgary Flames Looking to Trade Connor Zary for a Second-Round Pick? NHL Trade Rumors 2026 (2026)

The Calgary Flames are reportedly looking to trade away Connor Zary, a move that could be a strategic shift in their roster management. Zary, a 24-year-old center, is a restricted free agent after the 2027-28 season, and his contract is set to expire in two years at a salary of $3.775 million. This potential trade comes as the Flames seek to rebuild and refocus their efforts on acquiring younger talent.

Zary's performance in the NHL has been steady, with 39 goals and 86 points in 191 regular-season games. However, his ice time has been gradually decreasing, from 16:04 in his debut season to 14:22 in the most recent campaign. This trend suggests that the Flames may be looking to develop Zary's skills further or potentially trade him for a more immediate impact.

The asking price for Zary appears to be a second-round draft pick, which is a significant offer. This move could be a strategic decision to acquire a younger player who can contribute more immediately to the team's success. Alternatively, it could be a long-term investment in a player who has the potential to become a cornerstone of the franchise.

In my opinion, this trade could be a turning point for the Flames. It demonstrates a willingness to make bold moves and potentially reshape the team's future. However, it also raises questions about the organization's long-term strategy and the development of their existing talent. The Flames must carefully consider the implications of this trade and its impact on their overall goal of becoming a competitive force in the NHL.

What makes this scenario particularly intriguing is the potential for Zary to become a key player for the Flames in the future. His age and potential make him a valuable asset, and the trade could be a strategic move to secure his services for the long term. However, the risk of trading a young player with potential for a second-round pick is also a consideration, as it may limit the team's ability to acquire other key pieces.

In conclusion, the Flames' potential trade of Connor Zary is a significant development that could shape their future. It highlights the organization's willingness to make bold moves and potentially reshape their roster. However, it also underscores the importance of careful consideration and strategic planning in the NHL, where the balance between short-term gains and long-term development is a delicate one.