Calgary City Hall: Two Senior Leaders Departing (2026)

Leadership Shakeup in Calgary: A Symptom of Deeper Issues?

When news broke that Calgary’s Chief Administrative Officer, David Duckworth, and Chief Operating Officer, Stuart Dagleish, were stepping down, it felt like more than just a routine leadership transition. Personally, I think this move is a symptom of something much larger—a city grappling with systemic challenges that go far beyond the individuals at the helm. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it reflects a growing tension between accountability and bureaucratic inertia, a story that’s playing out in cities across the globe.

The Water Crisis: A Catalyst for Change?



One thing that immediately stands out is the timing of these departures. They come on the heels of a devastating water main rupture—the second in less than two years. An independent review revealed systemic issues in the city’s water management, including deferred inspections and oversight gaps dating back two decades. From my perspective, this isn’t just about a broken pipe; it’s about a broken system. The fact that these leaders are stepping down now suggests that the council is finally acknowledging what many people don’t realize: that infrastructure failures are often a reflection of leadership failures.

A “Natural Transition” or a Forced Hand?



Mayor Jeromy Farkas described the move as a “natural transition of leadership,” but let’s be honest—there’s nothing natural about it. The 11-4 council vote in favor of confidential recommendations tells a different story. What this really suggests is that there was significant pressure behind closed doors. In my opinion, this is less about a smooth handover and more about a council trying to save face while addressing public outrage. The fact that Duckworth will stay on until December to oversee the Bearspaw feeder main replacement feels like a strategic move to avoid further scrutiny.

The Culture Question: Does Change Start at the Top?



Ward 13 Coun. McLean’s comment about culture change hits the nail on the head. If you take a step back and think about it, systemic issues like deferred inspections don’t happen in a vacuum. They’re the result of a culture that prioritizes short-term fixes over long-term sustainability. What many people misunderstand is that changing leadership doesn’t automatically fix this. It’s a start, but without addressing the root causes—like chronic underinvestment and bureaucratic complacency—we’re just swapping one set of problems for another.

Broader Implications: A Warning for Other Cities



This raises a deeper question: How many other cities are sitting on similar time bombs? Calgary’s water crisis isn’t unique. From my perspective, it’s a canary in the coal mine for urban centers worldwide that have neglected critical infrastructure. What’s happening in Calgary is a stark reminder that leadership isn’t just about managing budgets or projects—it’s about foresight and accountability. If other cities don’t take note, they could find themselves in the same hot water.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Calgary?



As Calgary searches for new leaders, the real test will be whether the city can break free from its old patterns. A detail that I find especially interesting is the emphasis on a new four-year budget. Will this be an opportunity to reinvest in infrastructure, or will it be business as usual? Personally, I think the next few years will define Calgary’s future. If the city can learn from its mistakes and foster a culture of transparency and accountability, it could emerge stronger. But if it’s just a reshuffling of the same old deck, we’ll likely see history repeat itself.

Final Thoughts



In the end, the departure of Duckworth and Dagleish isn’t just about two leaders stepping down—it’s about a city at a crossroads. From my perspective, this is a moment for Calgary to ask itself some hard questions: What kind of city do we want to be? Are we willing to make the tough choices to get there? What this really suggests is that leadership transitions are easy; real change is not. And that’s the challenge Calgary—and every city facing similar issues—must confront head-on.