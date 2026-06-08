Cale Makar's Return: Avalanche's Stanley Cup Hopes on His Shoulders? | NHL Injury Update (2026)

The Colorado Avalanche are in a precarious situation as they face elimination in the Western Conference Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights. With superstar defenseman Cale Makar sidelined due to an upper-body injury, the team is struggling to find their offensive spark. Makar's absence has been particularly felt on the power play, where the Avalanche have struggled to generate scoring opportunities.

Makar's injury is a concern, as he has been a key component of the team's success this season. He finished the regular season with 79 points in 75 games, ranking third among all defensemen. His power-play ice time of 307 minutes was also the highest among his peers. The Avalanche have had to adapt their strategy without Makar, promoting Sam Malinski to the top-pair and relying on Devon Toews and Brent Burns to generate offense.

However, the results have been underwhelming. Through the first two games of the series, Colorado has only scored three goals, a stark contrast to their league-leading average of 3.63 goals per game during the regular season. Makar's absence has left a void that the team is struggling to fill, and the pressure is on him to return to full fitness.

Makar's injury seems to have occurred in Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild, where he fell awkwardly on his right arm. While he managed to return to the game, his absence has had a significant impact on the team's performance. The Avalanche's offense has lacked its usual punch, and their chances of a Stanley Cup run are now in doubt.

The decision on when Makar will return to the lineup is a delicate one. He must consider the risk of further injury and the potential impact on the team's performance. If he decides to return, it will be a welcome boost for the Avalanche, but if he feels he is not ready, the team will have to continue to rely on Malinski and the rest of the defense to generate offense.

The Avalanche's fate now rests in the hands of Makar and his decision-making. The team's hopes of a Stanley Cup run are hanging in the balance, and the pressure is on to make the right call. The Norris Trophy finalist's decision will be pivotal in determining the team's future and their chances of breaking back into the win column.